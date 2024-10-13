Donald Trump confirms Joe Rogan's podcast appearance: Here are the questions he might face

Donald Trump has confirmed his upcoming appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, and the internet's excitement has skyrocketed. While some are calling it a master move in the days ahead of the elections, others are skeptical, as Rogan's past political comments are not helping. Donald Trump confirms Joe Rogan's podcast appearance: Report

Just days after saying he hadn’t been invited, Trump announced his participation during a casual conversation on The ‘Full Send Podcast’ with The NELK Boys. Now that the details are set, fans are eager to see what questions Rogan has lined up for the former president.

Donald Trump says he will go on Rogan’s podcast

Just weeks ago, podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan was giving Kamala Harris a round of applause right after her fiery debate with former President Donald Trump on ABC. Fast forward to a casual chat with the NELK Boys, and Trump casually dropped a “yes” when asked about joining Rogan's show. Now, the question is: will Rogan flip the script and make it a MAGA party?

When asked, "So you are going to do Joe Rogan?" Trump replied, "YEAH, I AM.” But we are still waiting for confirmation from Rogan's side.

With a history as rocky as a rollercoaster ride, including Trump quashing rumors of tension between them, it’ll be exciting to see how their conversation shapes up. Remember, before he was singing Harris's praises, Rogan supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who later switched lanes and threw his support behind Trump. However, in a past episode of his podcast, Rogan admitted that he would "prefer to vote for Trump over Biden" during the 2020 presidential election.

Joe Rogan has prepared questions for Donald Trump

In 2022, Rogan stated to Lex Fridman that he was “not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form” and had “no interest in helping” ex-prez. Later, in a conversation with Fridman, Trump revealed that Rogan has never invited him to appear on the show, nor has he pursued an invitation. “I don’t think there was any tension. I’ve always liked him, but I don’t know him,” Trump stated. “I only see him when I walk into the arena with Dana and shake his hand. I think he’s good at what he does, but I haven’t been asked, and I’m not asking anyone.”

Fast forward two years and Rogan seems to have softened his stance, expressing a willingness to host Trump on his show. Rogan recently teased that the moment might be approaching when Trump graces his studio. He even mentioned some of the questions he has in mind for Trump, mainly focusing on his experiences in the White House and the practicalities of presidential duties.

According to Collin Rugg’s X, some of the questions that Rogan has on his mind include, “I would like to know what is it like when you actually get into office? I would like to know things like what is it like versus perception?”

“When do you know that people are f—ing with you? When do you know that the intelligence agencies (are) lying to you?”

“When you decided to fire (former FBI director James) Comey, what was the thought? How much did you know?”

“What’s the machine like? What is the deep state really like, really like?”

While we are sure these questions are subject to change given all the election drama and controversies popping up, the internet is beyond excited to watch the two of them converse.

Internet reacts to potential Trump vs Joe Rogan

“I bet it would get at least 6 billion views and propel Trump to a 48-state victory, sweeping all the territories,” a social media user commented. “It would be huge for Trump’s campaign if Rogan interviewed him before the election,” another added. “If this isn’t the most popular interview in history, then the internet is broken.” “If Joe Rogan brings Trump on the podcast, it will be one of the biggest shows he’s ever done.” “Trump has been saving the best podcast for last.”

The internet believes Trump's appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast is going to be an all-time mega hit, as it could greatly benefit the former president’s election campaign. Before announcing his vote for Trump in 2020, Rogan had endorsed Democrat Bernie Sanders.