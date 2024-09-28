Joe Rogan issues stern warning against possible Kamala Harris' win in 2024 US election: 'Elon Musk could lose...'

Joe Rogan has issued a grave warning against the possibility of Kamala Harris becoming the US president, stating that the First Amendment would be threatened if she gets elected to the White House. The ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast host cautioned that if the Democrats prevail in November, things might get even worse.(YouTube)

The podcast host on Thursday talked about restrictions on social media platforms during an episode of his show. He claimed that X and Rumble are the only platforms, allowing unrestricted free speech right now.

On the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’, he cautioned that if the Democrats prevail in November, things might get even worse.

“I don't think it [censorship] turns around if Kamala Harris gets into office. I think they clamp down more,” he added.

When Harris warned social media platforms

Harris made headlines in 2019 when she accused social media firms of spreading “hate” and “misinformation” and vowed to make them accountable for the content that appeared on their platforms.

“We will hold social media platforms accountable for the hate infiltrating their platforms because they have a responsibility to help fight against this threat to our democracy,” she stated in 2019 during the NAACP address.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, stated that he was under "extreme pressure" to eliminate content from Facebook's platforms that the government had requested be censored, adding that the pressure was “wrong”.

Rogan pointed out that Harris talked candidly about the necessity to apply the same rules and regulations on Facebook and Twitter and “the possibility that Elon Musk could lose his privileges.”

Meanwhile, Musk agreed to Rogan's assertion that the First Amendment “is in danger” if the Democratic candidate gets elected. “Joe Rogan is absolutely right,” the X owner wrote.

Joe Rogan blasts Democrats for ‘wild’ remarks

The podcast host went on to say that Democrats are saying “many wild things”.

“Tim Walz said that the First Amendment doesn't apply to misinformation or hate speech. OK, well, it certainly does,” he asserted.

He hit out at Harris running mate Walz for previously stating that there is no guarantee of free speech in democracy when it comes to hate speech or misinformation.

The Supreme Court in 2021 stated that there is no exception for hate speech.

He went on to rave about how “so much” of what is banned “turns out to be true.”

Citing the requirement for wearing masks during COVID outbreak, he said, “Face masks don't work.”

In contrast, studies have shown that masks are effective in reducing the spread of coronavirus.

According to a recent Freedom Forum survey, Americans are becoming less concerned about defending the First Amendment.

Only 58% of respondents stated they would still support the First Amendment in the modern era, which is a 4-point drop from 2020.