Harris or Trump? Joe Rogan predicts who could win 2024 presidential election, netizens say 'it's a terrifying thought’

Joe Rogan has predicted that Kamala Harris could win the presidential election this year. The controversial podcaster said he believes Harris might be able to knock off Donald Trump in November.

“She’s gonna win,” Rogan said on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience on Tuesday, July 30. The episode featured cultural commentator Michael Malice.

Countering Rogan, Malice said, “No, she’s not.”

Rogan later refined his answer, saying he believes Harris could win. “I’m not saying because I think she’s going to, and I’m not saying because I want her to,” he said. “I’m just being honest.”

Rogan said that his preference does not depend much on how likeable Harris is, but on how much Trump is not. “I feel like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving into the bulls–t in a way that I never suspected people would before,” Rogan said. “They just want no Trump, no matter what.”

Rogan went on to say that if Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton joined the race, even one of them could end up winning. He said that while Trump surviving an assassination attempt should have sealed the win for him, the incident has only been “memory holed.”

‘It's a terrifying thought’

X users weighed in on Rogan’s comments, with one user commenting on the above video, “I wouldn't be surprised if Kamala wins. Everyone is on her side. X is the only place where you can learn the truth about Harris.” “I will have to respectfully disagree with Joe. But he makes a good point and that's we can't get complacent,” one user wrote, while another said, “The election is still a long way away and Kamala has to debate Trump and she can’t dodge real interviews forever”.

“It's a terrifying thought,” one user said, while another wrote, “He's right. We need more people to speak out about kamala. The rnc needs to invest in influencers to talk about Trump. She just might be dominating on social media.” “Rogan is wrong on this one,” one user wrote.

“Rogan is right about Kamala’s potential for winning. We’re at the start of the most extensive propaganda campaign in American history. The regime couldn’t entirely fake enthusiasm for Biden, but they can for Harris,” one user wrote, while another said, “I fear this too. The fake news media will continue to push her. And a lot of Americans don’t do any homework sadly.” “This prognosis is way too early in the game, and I bet the hangover is going to be rough for Kamala,” one user wrote. “Joe has a point but I don’t see her winning,” another user said.