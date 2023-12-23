Joe Rogan and Bo Nickal criticise Biden's 'gaffe', realising they're Trump's, faces backlash

In a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the renowned podcaster and MMA fighter Bo Nickal delved into discussions about President Joe Biden's alleged cognitive decline, culminating in an embarrassing mix-up. Rogan criticised Biden for remarks about the Revolutionary War, only to realize he was attributing Trump's words to the current president. Let's break down the hilarious and cringe-worthy moments from this podcast blunder. Joe Rogan criticizes Biden for remarks about the Revolutionary War, only to realize he attributed Trump's words to the current president.(REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo, AP/PTI)

Rogan, known for his candid and unfiltered commentary, took aim at Biden's supposed gaffes during an episode with Nickal. They discussed how some voters are regretting their choice and questioned Biden's mental acuity. "There's people that voted for [Joe] Biden that are doing it now, they're like, 'What did I do? What did I choose?'" Rogan said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"You just can't listen to an interview where he's saying some of the stuff he says, that just makes no sense at all," Nickal added. "You can't listen to those interviews and feel like you've made a good decision."

The focus shifted to Biden's statement on the Revolutionary War, where Rogan claimed Biden said America "lost" because “we didn't have enough airports.”

Rogan's producer, Jamie Vernon, stepped in to do a fact check "for the record". He presented a video clip featuring Biden mocking Trump for his airport remarks during a 2020 campaign rally. The full context revealed that Biden was highlighting Trump's past false claims about climate change and hurricanes.

“Donald Trump when he thinks of climate change, he says hoax. Well, guess what? Speaking of hoaxes, remember what he said about these increasing violent hurricanes and the frequency? He actually said, maybe we should detonate a nuclear bomb over the Atlantic. By the way, the same stable genius who said the biggest problem we had in the Revolutionary War is we didn’t have enough airports,” Biden said during the speech that Rogan referred to.

Vernon played Trump's Independence Day speech from 2019, where Trump mistakenly connected airports to the Revolutionary War. “Our army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do, and at Fort McHenry, under the rockets’ red glare, it had nothing but victory, ” Trump said. Rogan said, “Oh, so [Trump] f***** up.”

The incident didn't go unnoticed on social media. Some users mocked Rogan for the blunder, highlighting the importance of fact-checking even prominent figures. The irony of Rogan, who often critiques mainstream media, falling victim to misinformation wasn't lost on online observers.

"Joe Rogan ridicules President Biden, stating "You're done," after Biden mistakenly attributes the comment "We didn't have enough airports" to the Revolutionary War. Rogan later realizes it was actually Trump who made the statement, as Biden quoted Trump to mock him," a user wrote.