NAC dismisses Jamie Pickett's claim of groin strike by Bo Nickal in UFC 285 bout

Bo Nickal had overpowered Jamie Pickett through submission in round one of middleweight match in UFC 285 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas., last Saturday. But the match result was mired in controversy after Pickett accused Nickal of hitting him with a knee strike on the groin which he alleged referee Keith Peterson missed in spotting.

Pickett wishes to make an appeal to Nevada Athletic Commission(NAC) to overturn the match result. Meanwhile as per a report by mmaFighting.com, NAC Executive Director Jeff Mullen informed that the body on its own reviewed the allegations made by Pickett. But NAC didn't find any indisputable video evidence to overturn the match result.

“The review official cannot overturn the in-cage referees decision without indisputable video evidence,” informed Mullen.

In an interview with Middle Easy on Wednesday, Pickett expressed his feelings on the entire episode.

“I just kind of felt like no one gave a damn about me or what I was doing,” he said. “They just wanted him to look good and you know he’s bringing the money, and I mean, I ain’t hating on nobody, I get it, you know, I’m expendable, he’s not, it is what it is. But I wish I could have capitalized the way I wanted to. But hey, I don’t want nothing bad for the guy,” said Pickett.

In the main event of UFC 285, Jon Jones had surpassed Ciryl Gane to become the heavyweight champion. With the win, Jones became only the eight UFC fighter to win two titles in different weight divisons, having lifted the light heavyweight title earlier. And in the co-main event, Alexa Grasso shocked Valentina Shevchenko to win the women's flyweight title. Grasso became the first Mexican woman to be crowned UFC champion.