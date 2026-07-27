Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma buy 2,644 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Versova for ₹18.29 crore

Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, purchased a 2,644 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Versova for ₹18.29 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, purchased a 2,644 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Versova for ₹18.29 crore. (HT Files )

According to the property registration documents, the apartment is on a higher floor of the Godrej Skyshore building in Versova's Andheri West area.

The apartment comes with 316 sq ft of exclusive area and three car parkings. The transaction was registered on July 21, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹1.09 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000 were paid, the documents show.

Based on the transaction value and the carpet area, the deal translates to approximately ₹69,159 per sq ft, reflecting the strong demand for premium residences in Mumbai's western suburbs.

An email query was sent to Godrej Properties. The story will be updated if a response is received. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma could not be reached for comment.

Tabu, whose full name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, was also in the news in April 2026, for purchasing a 2,153 sq ft apartment in the same building where cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma purchased an apartment for ₹10 crore from Godrej Properties, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras.

Also Read: Cricketer Virat Kohli, actor Anushka Sharma make second Alibaug land purchase, invest over ₹37 crore

All about Versova Versova has emerged as one of the city's preferred luxury residential destinations, attracting celebrities, business leaders and high-net-worth individuals owing to its proximity to the entertainment industry, and also the proposed Mumbai Coastal Road North project.

Real estate experts believe the biggest beneficiaries are likely to be residential markets in the western suburbs, including Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Juhu, Andheri, Versova, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar, Mira Road and Bhayandar. Improved connectivity to South Mumbai and key business districts could enhance these locations' appeal among both homebuyers and developers.

Virat Kohli's real estate investments One of Kohli’s most prized properties is a luxury sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s posh Worli area. The cricketer reportedly bought the apartment in 2016 for ₹34 crore. The four-bedroom apartment is 7,171 square feet and is located on the 35th floor. However, the cricketer later cancelled the flat booking, according to media reports.

This is not the first high-value real estate investment by Kohli and Sharma. The couple has previously invested in luxury residential properties across Mumbai and other cities, making them among the prominent celebrity investors in India's premium housing market. Celebrity home purchases in marquee developments often draw attention to emerging luxury micro-markets and reinforce buyer confidence in branded residential projects.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s property investments: How the cricket star is betting big on real estate

The cricketer, who grew up in West Delhi, also owns a 10,000 sq ft house in Gurugram's upscale DLF Phase 1, which is reportedly valued at around ₹80 crore. It includes a private swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities, according to a Hindustan Times report.

In January 2026, Kohli and Sharma bought a second property in Alibaug, acquiring over five acres of land in Zirad village, near the popular Awas Beach, for about ₹37.86 crore. The deal, involving two adjoining land parcels spanning roughly 21,010 sq metres, was registered on January 13, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The land parcel has been purchased in Zirad village, located near Awas Beach in Alibaug, Raigad District. The two land parcels were purchased for a cumulative value of ₹37.86 crore on January 13, 2026.

In 2022, the celebrity couple were in the news for purchasing an 8-acre plot for around ₹19 crore. The couple has built a villa on the plot, featuring amenities such as a temperature-controlled pool, a bespoke kitchen, four bathrooms, a jacuzzi, a sprawling garden, covered parking, and staff quarters.