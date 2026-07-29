Samsung Galaxy S25 series price drops by ₹38,000 on Amazon: Here’s how to claim the deal

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series consists of Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Samsung) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Premium and ultra premium smartphones have always been a little out of reach for a lot of people. Now, the ongoing global chip shortage and the consequent increase in smartphone prices have made this trend even worse. If anything, Samsung's latest foldable display smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold8 series with a top price of around ₹2.5 lakhs, is a clear reminder of the kind of profound impact the global chip shortage can have on the smartphone prices. At the time, when premium smartphones are getting pricier, Samsung's last year's flagship smartphones, that is, the Galaxy S25 series is available at a discounted price on Amazon. Buyers can get a discount of up to ₹38,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy S25 series smartphones, which includes the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S26 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, on Amazon. In addition to a steep discount on the price, buyers can save more using exchange bonuses, no-cost EMI option and banking offers. All of these make the Galaxy S25 series a catch right now. So, if you are planning to upgrade to a flagship experience or replace your old Galaxy S series smartphone, here are our top offers for you. Top deals on Samsung Galaxy S26 series smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This model gets 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. On the back it gets a 200MP + 50MP + 50MP + 10MP and on the front, it has a 12MP camera. It is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery. In addition to price cut, this phone is available with an exchange bonus of up to ₹36,000. Buyers can save up to ₹3,000 using banking discounts.

Specifications Display 6.9-inch AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Rear Cameras 200MP + 50MP + 50MP + 10MP Front Cameras 12MP Battery 5000mAh Reasons to buy Excellent cameras Great performance Great display Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this smartphone for its bright and vibrant display, smooth performance and a powerful camera setup. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display, cameras and performance.

2. Samsung Galaxy S25+ 5G AI Smartphone (Silver Shadow, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage), 50MP Camera with Galaxy AI Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 PLus comes with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This model gets 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. On the back it gets a 200MP + 50MP + 50MP + 10MP and on the front, it has a 12MP camera. It is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery. In addition to price cut, this phone is available with an exchange bonus of up to ₹36,000. Buyers can save up to ₹3,000 using banking discounts.

Specifications Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Rear Cameras 50MP + 10MP + 12MP Front Cameras 12MP Battery 4900mAh Reasons to buy Excellent cameras Great performance Value for money Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this smartphone for its bright and vibrant display, smooth performance and a powerful battery performance. They also consider it value for money. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display, battery and performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This model gets 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and it comes in Icy Blue colour variant. On the back it gets a 200MP + 50MP + 50MP + 10MP and on the front, it has a 12MP camera. It is backed by a massive 4,900mAh battery. In addition to price cut, this phone is available with an exchange bonus of up to ₹36,000. Buyers can save up to ₹1,800 using cashback offers

Specifications Display 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Rear Cameras 50MP + 10MP + 12MP Front Cameras 12MP Battery 4000mAh Reasons to buy Excellent design Smooth performance Great camera Long battery life Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this smartphone for its vibrant display, smooth performance and a powerful battery performance. They also appreciate its proportions and find it comfortable to use. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display, battery and performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This model gets 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and it comes in Navy colour variant. On the back it gets a 200MP + 50MP + 50MP + 10MP and on the front, it has a 12MP camera. It is backed by a massive 4,900mAh battery. In addition to price cut, this phone is available with an exchange bonus of up to ₹36,000. Buyers can save up to ₹3,000 using banking offers.

Specifications Display 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Rear Cameras 50MP + 10MP + 12MP Front Cameras 12MP Battery 4000mAh Reasons to buy Excellent design Smooth performance Great camera Compact size Reason to avoid Premium pricing Average battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this smartphone for its display, smooth performance and its excellent cameras. They also find it comfortable to use. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display and performance. What's the price difference? MODEL LAUNCH PRICE AVAILABLE PRICE PRICE DIFFERENCE Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G 12GB + 256GB ₹ 1,29,999 ₹ 91,999 ₹ 38,000 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 5G 12GB + 256GB ₹ 99,999 ₹ 82,999 ₹ 17,000 Samsung Galaxy S25 5G 12GB + 128GB / Icy Blue ₹ 74,999 ₹ 59,999 ₹ 15,000 Samsung Galaxy S25 5G 12GB + 256GB / Navy ₹ 80,999 ₹ 62,999 ₹ 18,000 Similar articles for you Some films deserve more than a screen. These five Dolby Atmos TVs let you step inside the story These everyday laptops are built to handle work, study and streaming without breaking the bank Don't buy a mid-range smartphone Today: 4 flagships dropping under ₹45,000 The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of smartphones across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade. To compile this guide, I’ve used dozens of Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy S-series smartphones and combed through Amazon pages that talk about their discounts and other offers. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying a flagship smartphone What should I check before buying a flagship smartphone online? Verify the seller, warranty, storage variant, available bank offers, exchange value, delivery date, and return policy. Also compare prices across trusted retailers before placing your order. Is buying last year's flagship smartphone a good idea? Absolutely. Previous-generation flagship smartphones often deliver premium cameras, powerful processors, and excellent software support at substantially lower prices, making them one of the best value purchases. How long should a flagship smartphone receive software updates? The best flagship smartphones now offer between five and seven years of Android or iOS updates, including security patches. Longer software support increases the lifespan and resale value of your device. Which processor is best in a flagship smartphone? Look for the latest flagship chipsets such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite series, Apple A-series chips, Google Tensor flagship processors, or MediaTek Dimensity flagship processors. Is it worth buying a flagship smartphone instead of a mid-range phone? If you use your phone for photography, gaming, productivity, content creation, or plan to keep it for four to seven years, a flagship smartphone is generally worth the investment. Casual users may find a premium mid-range phone offers better value.