Bollywood actor Tabu buys ₹10-crore-plus apartment in Mumbai’s Versova area

Tabu, whose full name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, has purchased a 2,153 sq ft apartment in Versova, Mumbai, for ₹10 crore from Godrej Properties, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras. Tabu has purchased a 2,153 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Versova for ₹10 crore, as per property registration documents. (Instagram/ Tabu)

According to the property registration documents, the apartment was purchased in the Godrej Skyshore building in Mumbai's Versova area.

The apartment's purchase was registered on March 26, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹5.24 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid, according to the sale deed documents.

Documents show Tabu purchased the apartment along with two car parking spaces. The apartment measures around 21,53 sq ft and also includes a balcony of around 127 sq ft.

All about the project where Tabu has invested in an apartment According to the documents, the Godrej Skyshore project is being built on a land area measuring over 27,000 sq ft. The project will have two towers, Tower A and Tower B, comprising five basements plus ground plus 24 floors. The project will have 126 residential units.

An email query was sent to Godrej Properties. The story will be updated if a response is received. Tabu could not be reached for comment.

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Tabu is a celebrated Bollywood actor known for her versatility and powerful performances. She has starred in critically acclaimed films like Maqbool, Haider, and Andhadhun. With multiple National Awards, Tabu is respected for choosing unconventional roles and delivering depth, nuance, and emotional intensity across genres.

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Last year, actor and model Gauhar Khan had purchased three apartments worth ₹10.13 crore in Mumbai's Versova area.

Versova, located in Mumbai’s western suburbs, is a residential micro-market with access to key commercial and entertainment hubs. It is well-connected by transport infrastructure, including the Metro, and offers easy access to major business districts.

Several actors, including Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Shahrukh Khan reside in areas like Versova, Lokhandwala, Khar, Juhu and Bandra.

Mumbai real estate market registered 15,516 property registrations, a marginal increase from 15,501 in March 2025, according to Maharashtra IGR data accessed by Knight Frank. Stamp duty collections, on the other hand, fell by 6 per cent to ₹1,492 crore in March 2026, from ₹1,589 crore in March 2025.



On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, registrations remained stable, witnessing a marginal growth matching the elevated levels seen in March last year. Stamp duty collections, however, were lower by six per cent YoY, primarily reflecting a shift in transaction mix, Knight Frank said in its monthly report.