Gauhar Khan buys three apartments in Mumbai's Versova for 10.13 crore

Actor and model Gauhar Khan has purchased three apartments worth ₹10.13 crore in Mumbai's Versova area, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. Mumbai real estate: Actor and model Gauhar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have purchased three apartments worth ₹ 10.13 crore in Mumbai's Versova area.(Photo: Instagram/HT Files)

The documents showed that the three apartments were purchased from Shiv Kutir Co-operative Housing Society Limited in Versova. The apartments measure 3,497 sq ft (carpet area).

Out of the three apartments purchased on the 14th and 15th floors of the building, two apartments were purchased jointly by Gauhar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar and measure 2,393 sq ft. The two flats were bought for ₹7.33 crore. The third apartment, measuring 1,104 sq ft, was registered solely in Gauhar Khan’s name and cost ₹2.80 crore, the documents showed.

A stamp duty of ₹57.95 lakh and a registration fee of ₹60,000 were paid for the three apartments. Gauhar Khan also benefited from the Maharashtra government's 1% stamp duty concession, which is offered for properties purchased solely under the name of a woman homebuyer, according to the documents.

Also Read: Nearly 50% of Mumbai properties registered in 2024 smaller than 650 sq ft, 60% are 1 BHK and 2 BHK homes: MahaRERA data

The documents show that the three apartments come with three car parking spaces.

Documents further showed that the seller of all three apartments is Kishore Patel.

Gauhar Khan, her husband, Zaid Darbar, and the seller could not be reached for comment.

According to Square Yards' Project Data Intelligence, five transactions with a gross transaction value of ₹14 crore were registered in Shiv Kutir CHS between February 2024 and January 2025. Currently, the average resale property price in the project stands at ₹25,387 per sq ft.

Also Read: Here's why high-net-worth individuals may be selling their properties in Mumbai’s real estate market

Versova and the Bollywood connection

Versova, located in Mumbai’s western suburbs, is a residential micro-market with access to key commercial and entertainment hubs. It is well-connected by transport infrastructure, including the Metro, and offers easy access to major business districts, SquareYards said in a statement.

Several actors, including Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Shahrukh Khan reside in areas like Versova, Lokhandwala, Khar, Juhu and Bandra.

Also Read: Ronit Roy and wife Neelam Roy purchase an apartment for ₹18.94 crore in Mumbai's Versova

In June 2024, Ronit Bose Roy and wife Neelam Bose Roy bought a 4,258 sq ft apartment in Versova area of Mumbai for ₹18.94 crore, according to the property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com