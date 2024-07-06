Ronit Roy and wife Neelam Roy purchase an apartment for 18.94 crore in Mumbai's Versova

Ronit Bose Roy and wife Neelam Bose Roy have purchased a 4,258 sq ft apartment in Versova area of Mumbai for ₹18.94 crore, according to the property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com Ronit Bose Roy and wife Neelam Bose Roy have purchased a 4,258 sq ft apartment in Versova area of Mumbai for ₹ 18.94 crore.(HT Files)

The apartment was purchased on a higher floor in the Lodha Versova project by Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha.

The transaction was registered on June 10, 2024 for which a stamp duty of ₹1.13 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000 was paid, according to the documents.

The flat comes with four car parking spaces in the building located off Yari Road in Versova area of Mumbai.

Ronit Roy has worked in several television serials and films. According to media reports, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star, Ronit Roy and his wife Neelam renewed their marriage vows in December last year on the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary.

Several Bollywood actors have homes in areas like Versova, Andheri, Juhu, Khar, Bandra and Lokhandwala.

Amitabh Bachchan and his family have bungalows in Juhu. Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor reside in Bandra.

Queries sent to Macrotech Developers and Ronit Roy did not get any response.



Here's a look at Bollywood actors who have purchased luxury apartments in Mumbai

In 2024, Bollywood actors like Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur, Aamir Khan have all purchased apartments in Mumbai.

In June 2024, Amitabh Bachchan whose Kalki 2898 AD was released a week ago, has purchased two apartments worth ₹6.78 crore in Oberoi Sky City project by Oberoi Realty in Borivali area of Mumbai on the same floor where his son Abhishek Bachchan had bought six apartments for ₹15.42 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.com

In May 2024, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor had purchased a luxury sea-view apartment worth around ₹60 crore in Oberoi 360 West project in Worli area of Mumbai, according to registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com

In January 2024, actor Mrunal Thakur and her father Udaysingh Bhatesingh Thakur had bought one apartment for ₹5 crore from Akshat Deep Ranaut (Kangana Ranaut's brother) and a second apartment for ₹5 crore from Amar Deep Singh Ranaut (Kangana Ranaut’s father), in a project called Oberoi Springs in Andheri West.