Joe Rogan loses his top rank on Spotify's podcast charts to a TikToker

Joe Rogan needs no introduction as a very well-known and popular podcaster. For quite sometime, Rogan has been the numero uno on Spotify. But his top rank position has now been usurped by a TikToker. Joe Rogan (YouTube)

According to a report by Dexerto, TikTok star named Alix Earle has climbed to the top position on Spotify's podcast charts. Earle had launched her Hot Mess with Alix Earle podcast on September 21. With in no time, she has displaced Rogan from the top spot. Interestingly, unlike Rogan, Earle's podcast is not exclusive to Spotify.

Earlier, Spotify had signed an exclusive rights deal with Rogan by offering him a whopping $200 million.

The usurping of Rogan definitely comes as a surprise to his followers who feel he produces top notch content that should have kept him at the top rank.

ALSO READ| Old video of HOB founder saying business idea came to her ‘out of the blue’ is viral

Fans took to social media platform “X”(formerly Twitter) and reacted to the latest development.

“How she knocked him he’s like 3 times her weight,” wrote one user.

“I’d give someone $500 if this is still the same situation 30 days from now," commented a second fan.

“JRE will be right back up to number 1 before long," wrote another fan.

"Impressive! Alix Earle's "Hot Mess" podcast taking the top spot on Spotify is quite an achievement," tweeted a fourth user.

Interestingly, Earle has managed to get past Rogan despite the latter releasing consistent episodes. On his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan hosts a variety of guests having expertise and knowledge in various fields ranging from science, art, fitness, wrestling, filmmaking, journalism etc.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!