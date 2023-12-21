‘The Masked Singer’ star John Schneider calls for 'public execution' of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden
Actor John Schneider faces backlash for calling for the public execution of President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
Actor John Schneider, famed for his roles in "Dukes of Hazzard" and "Smallville," recently stirred controversy by publicly calling for the execution of President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. The tweet has ignited a heated debate on social media, with responses ranging from criticism to support.
In a late-night tweet, Schneider who was recently unveiled as ‘donut’ on The Masked Singer, did not mince words in expressing his views on President Biden and his son. The actor's call for public execution, citing treason, has raised legal and ethical concerns, especially considering the federal implications of threatening the president.
He wrote, “Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider.”
Schneider's tweet was prompted by President Biden's warning about the potential threats posed by another term for Donald Trump.
"Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America's standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything," Biden wrote in a tweet.
Legal ramifications and social media backlash
Threats against the president are a federal felony, and Schneider's tweet has prompted a mixed but heated response on social media. Critics emphasized the severity of calling for public execution, while some supporters applauded Schneider as a patriot defending the Constitution.
Schneider's history of vocal opinions
John Schneider has a history of expressing his political beliefs on social media. From criticising President Biden's Christmas speech to previously calling for a more explicit religious acknowledgement, the actor has been an outspoken critic of the current administration.
“This man has got to face his maker and explain why he can't say 'Jesus Christ' is my Lord and savior and I will run my country under his guidelines.”
The tweet in question was swiftly deleted after posting, likely due to its controversial nature.