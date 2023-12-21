‘Biden on a gurney still better' than ‘Monster Trump’, asserts Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro pulled no punches, labelling Trump as "beyond dangerous" in an interview with Rolling Stone. The actor expressed concern over the rocky path the nation might tread if Trump returns to the Oval Office. Former U.S. President Donald Trump (Getty Images via AFP)

De Niro admitted to initial hopes that Trump might "straighten out" upon assuming the presidency. However, the actor's viewpoint has evolved, now seeing Trump's approach as a "classic grift" that poses a severe threat.

“Trump brings out the worst in people. He’s a monster. I didn’t think that in the beginning when he was first elected. I thought, “Maybe he’ll straighten out. Now, this guy is beyond dangerous, and I just hope people can realize it. Once you go down that road, it won’t be easy to come back,” he told Rolling Stone.

Biden on a gurney, still better than Trump

De Niro stated that even if Biden were immobilised on a gurney, blinking 'yes' or 'no,' he sees him as the best choice to counter Trump. The actor emphasises the urgency of finding a candidate to take down Trump.

Nikki Haley - A potential Trump antidote?

While endorsing Biden, De Niro suggests Nikki Haley as a potential contender to disrupt Trump's influence. He believes any change is crucial to steering away from Trump's agenda and contemplates Haley as a possible nominee.

“Nikki Haley, maybe? We need anything to get rid of Trump. If she came in it could at least throw him off and have her be the nominee,” he said.

The teleprompter controversy: De Niro's Gotham Awards speech

Reflecting on his Gotham Awards speech, De Niro discussed the controversy surrounding the teleprompter. He revealed that some lines of his speech were removed from the teleprompter. “What happened was I was working on the speech with a writer, Lewis Friedman, and he gave it to them, and then one of the consultants had put something in the speech about how kids in Oklahoma aren’t even able to read the book Killers of the Flower Moon,” De Niro said.

“And then I didn’t hear anything. They gave me the script, and I looked at the prompter, and I asked after, “What happened?” And they assumed that I had spoken to Marty or somebody about it, but I hadn’t. They assumed that I would be OK with it, and maybe I’m still getting it wrong, and I wasn’t. Marty and I spoke about it the next day and he said, “Yeah, I had sent you a text and [Apple] asked if you could dial it down, respectfully,” he added.

Trump, responding to De Niro's Gotham Awards speech, deems the actor "unwatchable" and criticised his impact on the Academy Awards.

Drawing parallels to totalitarian regimes, De Niro warned of the potential impact of Trump's influence, urging people to recognize the gravity of the situation. “If you look at other totalitarian countries like Nazi Germany or the Soviet Union, it will affect everybody in ways you can’t even imagine,” he said.

Urging people to vote De Niro said, “All I hope is that everybody gets out to vote, and all the minorities and young people get out and vote, vote, vote. You’ve gotta get out there and vote.”