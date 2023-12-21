Could Trump's alleged role in Capitol riot risk his eligibility for public office in 16 States?

The Colorado Supreme Court's recent decision to disqualify Donald Trump from future office marked the first triumph in an unfolding legal saga spanning multiple states. The ruling is based on claims that Trump's involvement in the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, constitutes insurrection, triggering challenges under the 14th Amendment. FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno has landed Donald Trump's endorsement in the GOP race for a 2024 contender to unseat third-term Democrat Sherrod Brown, one of his party's most vulnerable incumbents. The former president and 2024 presidential candidate backed Moreno, a wealthy Cleveland businessman, in a post on his social media network, Truth Social, Tuesday.(AP)

Legal challenges to Trump's eligibility in 16 states

Lawfare's database reveals legal challenges to Trump's eligibility in 16 states. These challenges question whether Trump's actions align with the 14th Amendment, raising concerns about his qualification for public office.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Legal battles in Michigan, Oregon, New Jersey, and Wisconsin unfold in state courts. These cases emphasize the state-level implications of Trump's alleged involvement in the Capitol riot.

A wider range of legal cases includes those that have been filed in the federal district courts. Legal challenges are underway in several states, including Alaska, Arizona, Nevada, New York, New Mexico, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Arizona and Michigan cases faced initial dismissals but now await appeals. The legal process continues in these states, with ongoing efforts to contest Trump's eligibility.

In Maine, challenges to Trump's ballot eligibility are subject to review by the secretary of state, with potential appeals reaching the state's Superior Court.

Also Read | Donald Trump urges US Supreme Court not to expedite 2020 immunity claim

Trump to appeal Colorado's ruling

Trump's campaign plans to appeal Colorado's decision, prompting the state Supreme Court to delay enforcement until Jan. 4. If the U.S. Supreme Court takes up the appeal, it could temporarily lift Colorado's hold, allowing Trump's eligibility until a final decision is reached.

A U.S. Supreme Court appeal may halt proceedings in all states, creating a nationwide pause. J. Michael Luttig, a retired appeals court judge, highlights the potential impact, emphasizing the significance of a Supreme Court decision.

Nine federal cases challenging Trump's eligibility were brought by John Anthony Castro, a Republican presidential candidate. While the Supreme Court declined Castro's challenge, his efforts sparked legal actions in multiple states.

Political calendar pressures the Supreme Court

Colorado's Jan. 5 certification deadline for the primary election adds urgency. The Supreme Court's decision will influence Trump's eligibility on the ballot, impacting the Super Tuesday primaries in multiple states.

States, including Virginia, Texas, Vermont, and Alaska, face Super Tuesday primaries, creating a time-sensitive scenario. Legal battles and pending decisions may shape the landscape of these crucial primary elections.

The federal deadline for sending absentee ballots is a critical factor. With Jan. 10 as the deadline for South Carolina, the legal proceedings in that state gain heightened significance, aligning with the broader narrative of Trump's ballot eligibility challenges.