Kamala Harris blasted after Megan Thee Stallion sings X-rated lyrics at Atlanta rally: ‘Not a serious campaign’

Megan Thee Stallion is under fire for her performance at Kamala Harris’ campaign rally in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30. The singer was seen performing one of her hit songs featuring X-rated lyrics. Kamala Harris has been blasted too, with netizens saying she is “not a serious candidate.” Kamala Harris blasted after Megan Thee Stallion sings X-rated lyrics at Atlanta rally (Photographer: Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg, AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Megan performed at the Georgia State Convocation Center, donning a blue pantsuit and tie. She rapped her Grammy award-winning hit, Savage, before an audience comprising an estimated 10,000 people.

The song was released in 2020, and the lyrics include Megan bragging about being “that b-tch.” “P—y like water, I’m unbothered and relaxing,” she is heard rapping. Another line of the song says, “N–gas say I taste like sugar, but ain’t sh-t sweet, ah.”

Megan performed before Harris took the stage. The artist was accompanied by dancers wearing matching attire.

The video of Meghan’s performance is viral, but netizens believe this was not an appropriate performance for the vice president’s campaign. Take a look at the clip:

‘I cannot believe this is the America we’re fighting for’

In the comment section of the above video, one user wrote, “That was NOT a good look for her campaign!! Talk about cringe!!” “These are not serious people. This is not a serious campaign. Kamala is not a serious candidate,” one user wrote, while another said, “If you vote based upon this, you are a danger to society”. “This is a disgrace to our country,” one user wrote.

“They really have no direction in life. Sad…,” one user wrote. “This is so embarrassing,” one user wrote, while another said, “The direction of our country in a nutshell.” “Maybe not the best song for the Presidental Campaign ?” one user wrote. One said, “This is beyond me.. I cannot believe this is the America we’re fighting for.” “May God raise his people up before it’s too late. God please grant us the time needed to repent,” write one user.