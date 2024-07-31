Donald Trump declares he doesn't ‘need concerts or entertainers’ as Kamala Harris dares him to ‘say it to my face’

Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack against Kamala Harris, declaring that he doesn't need concerts or entertainers to Make America Great Again. The fresh jibe at the US VP comes after Harris faced immense backlash over Megan Thee Stallion's performance at her fundraiser in Atlanta. Donald Trump blasted Harris as “crazy” person, who was voted the “worst vice president in American history",(AP )

The critics of the Democratic presidential nominee called her a shallow competitor who needs Megan to twerk on stage in order to receive votes.

Meanwhile, “Hoes for Harris” started trending on X as Megan and Kamala received criticism for the show, which elicited applause from the audience.

Wearing a blue power suit, Megan showed her support for Harris by dancing and rapping on stage. Social media users expressed shock over the gesture, questioning whether “twerking for votes” was a new trend.

“Our founding fathers would be proud that we’re now twerking to get votes,” an X user wrote.

The new trend on X also prompted a war of words between Donald Trump and Harris supporters, with Democrats dismissing the ‘hoes for Harris’ fad as nothing more than an improved version of the “Cat ladies” campaign. Ohio Senator and Trump running mate, JD Vance, referred to Harris as a "childless cat lady" in an old interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, which was resurfaced on social media amid his 2024 election campaign.

“They’re calling us “hoes for Harris.” Call us whatever you want, but we’re coming for you in November,” Art Candee wrote.

“Twerking at a political rally is a choice….. this can’t be what we have representing us. this was a bad move on kamala for inviting such trash on stage in this point of political campaign,” another X user wrote.

Donald Trump claps back at Harris as she throws a challenge

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, took to his social media platform, Truth Social, and blasted Harris as “crazy” person, who was voted the “worst vice president in American history”.

“Crazy Kamala Harris, voted the WORST Vice President in American history, needed a concert to bring people into the Atlanta arena, and they started leaving 5 minutes into her speech. I don’t need concerts or entertainers, I just have to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he wrote.

Approximately 10,000 people watched pop sensation Megan Thee Stallion and rapper/singer Quavo's performance, while Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock gave a speech at the event.

Following incumbent President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the contest, Harris declared her run for the White House.

Speaking to an enthusiastic audience on Tuesday night in Atlanta, she stated that the contest's momentum is changing.

She acknowledged that her “people-powered” campaign was the underdog in the contest but cited Biden's state-wide triumph in 2020.

Harris later talked about the September's presidential debate, which Trump hasn't yet fully confirmed.

“Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage because, as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face,” she announced.

The US VP's challenge to Trump comes ahead of his scheduled campaign in Atlanta on Saturday, at the same location as Harris, in an effort to strengthen his support in the swing state.