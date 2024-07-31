Kamala Harris' presidential campaign drops major hint at her VP pick ahead of next week announcement

Kamala Harris, the only White House hopeful who has qualified to compete for the Democratic presidential nomination, is anticipated to make her running mate announcement next week in Philadelphia. With Kamala Harris' choice to kick off the tour from Pennsylvania, there has been conjecture that Governor Josh Shapiro will be named as her vice president.(AP)

Harris and her vice president candidate will head on a battleground journey to seven swing states, ranging from Pennsylvania to Nevada.

With US VP Harris' choice to kick off the tour from Pennsylvania, there has been conjecture that Governor Josh Shapiro will be named as her vice president.

Politico claims that Shapiro, who recently declared Harris belongs in the White House, is among the best candidates for the position that her campaign is vetting.

Here's what Harris has to say on her VP pick

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the US VP said she had not yet decided who she would choose as her running companion. However, she will be interviewing possible candidates in the coming days, the outlet reported.

Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are among the other top candidates.

Citing sources from Harris campaign, Associated Press reported that Kelly and Shapiro are two of the front-runners.

Another source familiarised with the subject claims that Harris is looking for an executive-level candidate who can also act as a governing partner.

The focus on members of the Democrats' broader national bench has continued despite rumors of a “short list”, the source said.

Also Read: Kamala Harris declared as sole Democratic candidate to qualify for presidential roll call

How can Shapiro assist Harris?

Shapiro, who is among the most well-known governors in the US, won against a Republican opponent who has received Donald Trump's backing in the 2022 election.

The 51-year-old Governor is a vocal advocate for abortion rights and the winner of three Pennsylvania statewide elections.

His style of addressing the crowd resembles that of the former President Barack Obama. However, he has faced criticism from the left for his backing of natural gas infrastructure, a private school voucher program, and Israel's war against Hamas.

According to Shapiro's allies, he can assist Harris win in Pennsylvania, either by blocking or complicating Trump's bid for an Electoral College majority.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced on Tuesday that Harris is the sole presidential candidate who has met the requirements to date to contest for the party's presidential nominee.

With the DNC's declaration, Harris can now officially pursue her party's nomination without opposition.