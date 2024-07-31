Secret Service acting chief engages in fiery exchange with Hawley, but makes major admission on Trump's security breach

Ronald Rowe, the new acting director of the US Secret Service, on Tuesday appeared for a joint congressional hearing and made a major admission on former President Donald Trump's security breach. US Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. testifies before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security and Government Affairs committees in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on July 30, 2024 in Washington, DC.(Getty Images via AFP)

He admitted that he was “ashamed” of security flaws that kept agents in the dark about the 20-year-old gunman and led to an attempted assassination of Republican presidential candidate at a campaign event in Pennsylvania on July 13.

Rowe, who was promoted to the job last week Kimberly Cheatle stepped down from the post of agency's director, described the shooting at a Pennsylvania campaign as “a failure on multiple levels.”

She resigned amid criticism from Congress after she declined to explain the security flaws in her appearance before a House committee.

He further told the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security committees that he went to the site of Trump's rally in Butler and climbed up on top of a nearby building from which Thomas Matthew Crooks fired the shots. While one of the bullets hit Trump in the right ear, another killed one rallygoer and injured two others.

“Based on what I know right now, neither the Secret Service counter-sniper teams nor members of the former president’s security detail had any knowledge that there was a man on the roof of the AGR building with a firearm,” Rowe told the joint hearing of the two committees.

“It is my understanding those personnel were not aware the assailant had a firearm until they heard gunshots,” he revealed. “Prior to that, they were operating with the knowledge that local law enforcement was working an issue of a suspicious individual prior to the shots being fired.”

Emphasising that “what I saw put me to shame”, Roe noted that he cannot explain “why this roof was not better secured”, despite being a professional law enforcement officer and a 25-year veteran of the Secret Service.

Authorities are yet to determine Crooks' motive. However, FBI Deputy Director Paul Abate said that a 2019–2020 social media profile seems to be connected to the perpetrator.

“There were over 700 comments posted by this account. Some of these comments appear to reflect anti-Semitic and anti-immigration themes to support political violence and are described as extreme in nature,” he said.

Secret Service boss gets into heated exchange with Hawley

Sen. Josh Hawley pushed Rowe to terminate individuals engaged in crucial choices prior to the attempted assassination of Trump

In response, the acting Secret Service Director stated that he wants the investigators to do their job to know exactly what happened. He told the Senator to not force him to jump to conclusions about someone's failure.

Amid the backlash being faced by the agency over its security lapses, Rowe mentioned that he has "lost sleep over that for the past 17 days."

“Then fire somebody!” Hawley reacted.

To this, Rowe promised the Senator that he won't jump to conclusion. “And that people will be held accountable and I will do so with integrity and not rush to judgment and [make] people unfairly persecuted.”

“Unfairly persecuted?” the Senator asked, reminding him that “people are dead!”

During the hearing, neither Rowe or Abbate were able to explain how Crooks managed to obtain a rifle onto the rooftop from whence he fired shots at Trump.