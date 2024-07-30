Trump rally shooting: Horrifying new clip shows cops with guns surrounding building, then gunfire erupting: Watch

New footage from Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally shooting shows local cops armed with guns surrounding the building from where suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire two minutes and 10 seconds before the shooting. Gunfire can later be heard in the video, and the crowd can be seen reacting. A witness can even be heard saying that it must have been a headshot because of the “big poof of hair.” Trump rally shooting: Horrifying new clip shows cops with guns surrounding building (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

Trump can be heard in the video, posted to X by user realDJStew724, speaking to the audience at the rally. The clip was shot at the base of the AGR International factory as Crooks had positioned himself on the roof, preparing to carry out the shooting.

As cops moved around the building with Trump continuing to speak at the rally, unaware of the danger, a woman standing nearby said, “There’s f–king cops surrounding this whole entire f–king building right now.”

For two minutes and ten seconds, bystanders told each other to “make yourself small,” and then someone screamed, “He’s got a gun!” A loud bang can then be heard, which is followed by the sound of gunfire.

Bystanders ducked for cover and tried to make sense of what happened. After a final shot, the cameraman asked somebody, “Did they pick him off?”

“F–k yeah, I saw a big poof of hair go up in the air. They got him right in the head. Big poof of hair,” a man replied, as the crowd could be heard cheering at the rally with Trump getting up with blood on his face, pumping his fist.

‘The responsibility is going to come back on them’

The new details suggest that authorities did have time to get the former president off the stage before Crooks opened fire. However, details coming from the congressional investigations revealed that local cops and the Secret Service had some trouble communicating with each other.

Law enforcement sources told New York Post that 25-30 seconds passed between a local cop confronting the suspect on the roof and the suspect starting to shoot. Former FBI special agent and SWAT team leader James Galiano said, “On its face that is an exceedingly long amount of time, but 30 seconds goes by quick in crisis situations. I know how critical it is — but also how difficult it is — to coordinate with agencies and departments that you’ve never worked with before.”

“But Secret Service is the lead. So ultimately, the responsibility is going to come back on them,” he added.