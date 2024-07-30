Trump says Melania was ‘watching live’ when he was shot, thought ‘the worst': ‘That means she…’

Donald Trump revealed on Monday, July 29, that his wife Melania was “watching live” when he was shot. He also said that he will continue to hold outdoor rallies despite surviving an assassination attempt. Donald Trump says Melania was ‘watching live’ when he was shot (REUTERS/Mike Segar)(REUTERS)

Trump revealed that when Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at the rally, Melania was watching the rally on television and thought “the worst had happened.” “She was watching live,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“She can’t really even talk about it, which is OK,” Trump added. “That means she likes me.”

“When I went down, she thought the worst had happened,” Trump said of his wife’s immediate reaction, “because I went down and grabbed my hand and my hand was loaded up with blood.”

‘Yeah, I’m going to do rallies [outside]’

On being asked if he plans to hold outdoor events in the future despite the shooting at the Pennsylvania rally, Trump said, “Yeah, I’m going to do rallies [outside].”

It has been reported that the Secret Service has been urging Trump’s campaign not to hold any more outdoor events as there could be security concerns. Following the shooting, all of the former president’s campaign events have been held indoors.

Speaking of his upcoming return to the town where he survived the assassination attempt, Trump said, “I think it’s important symbolically. I don’t think we should be stopped by somebody that has severe mental problems or whatever his problem was.”

The Secret Service was blasted after they failed to guard the roof of the building which Crooks climbed and opened fire from. After days of massive criticism, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle tendered her resignation.

“There should have been communication with the local police, which there wasn’t,” Trump said of the Secret Service. “So that’s a bad thing, and they were seeing this guy – it was a very disturbed person, and they were seeing him around.”

Trump is reportedly set to sit with the FBI for a victim interview. This is an important part of the FBI’s investigatory procedures.