Best Product Management courses: Give your career prospect a boost, pick from market leaders like ISB, IIM, Kellogg

Product Management is a burgeoning discipline, offering expansive career growth for today's professionals. It entails guiding a product through its life cycle, from inception to market launch, with strategic planning, market analysis, and collaboration across teams. A course from a leading institute can markedly enhance career opportunities. Best Product Management courses: Master product management and advance your career.

Industry data too, reflects this reality. There is a high demand for product managers who can align stakeholders in launching or enhancing products while providing strategic vision. This field needs professionals with high qualifications.

The year-on-year hiring growth in product management stood at 48.6% with professionals in Bachelor’s Degree in 2022 compared to the year before. It also recorded the highest hiring growth among professionals with an MBA degree at 30.4%. (2023, LinkedIn Guide to Kickstarting Your Careers).

Looking at the Indian market scenario, the recruitment platform Naukri.com reported that "product management is among the top 10 in-demand jobs of 2023 despite threats of AI".

We bring to you some of the best product management courses available in India today. Check out product management courses in India to make a decision now.

ISB Executive Education’s Product Management (Integrated with AI and Generative AI)

Starts on: August 13, 2024

Duration: 16 Weeks Online(4-6 hours/week)

Programme fee: ₹1,50,000 + GST

Eligibility: Any Graduate/ Diploma holder

ISB Executive Education’s Product Management programme offers a structured approach to the entire product life cycle. Learn ideation, testing, and product launching strategies to create customer-loved products and stay competitive by implementing AI and Generative AI in your daily product decisions.

Here are the highlights of this programme:

Over 140 pre-recorded videos for self-paced learning from top ISB faculty.

Cutting-edge modules on AI and Generative AI and a live masterclass on Generative AI applications in product management.

Access to 9 top product management tools

8 masterclasses featuring leading product managers

4 real-world case studies

Capstone project to reinforce everything that you learn in this programme

Over 20 assignments and quizzes

Participation in 15 live online sessions with programme leaders.

Become part of the ISB Executive Network

ISB's Professional Certificate in Product Management (Integrated with AI and Generative AI)

Starts on: September 30, 2024

Duration: 28 Weeks Online (4-6 hours/week)

Programme Fee: ₹2,40,000 + GST

Eligibility: Any Graduate/Diploma Holder

ISB's Professional Certificate in Product Management blends technique and strategy, equipping you with essential skills and insights for successful product development and management.

Here are the highlights of this online product management course:

Over 30 pre-recorded videos for self-paced learning by top ISB faculty.

2 live masterclasses on Generative AI in product management

Advanced modules on AI and Generative AI in product management

Access to 10 top product management tools

12 masterclasses featuring leading product managers.

Over 40 case studies, discussion boards, and self-study activities

Over 30 quizzes and graded assignments

6+ demos and simulations

Live session per week with programme leaders

Attain ISB Executive Alumni status



Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode's Professional Certificate Programme in Product Management

Starts on: September 25, 2024

Duration: 39 Weeks (5 hours/week)

Programme Fee: ₹1,95,000 + GST

Eligibility: Graduate or Diploma Holder

The IIM Kozhikode Professional Certificate Programme in Product Management offers essential skills for aspiring product managers, whether fresh graduates or seasoned professionals. It's online, allowing to study from any place globally. It comes with a rigorous curriculum, practical insights, and real-world project experience.

Here are the highlights of this programme:

Flexible learning: High-quality pre-recorded faculty videos for self-paced study.

Cohort-based learning: Learn with peers for networking and cross-functional knowledge.

200+ recorded video lectures

22+ assignments, 21+ quizzes

Generative AI modules

Capstone project

15+ case studies covering product strategy, agile product management, and product analytics.

20+ office hours with industry experts

Globally renowned faculty

Student loan available



Northwestern Kellogg's Post Graduate Certificate in Product Management

Starts on: September 25, 2024

Duration: 36 Weeks, Online (10-12 hours/week)

Programme Fee: ₹2,95,000 + GST

Eligibility: Any Graduate/diploma Holder

Kellogg Executive Education's Post Graduate Certificate in Product Management transforms a professional into a next-gen product manager with expertise in digital product development and design strategies.

Here are highlights of this programme:

118 pre-recorded videos for self-paced learning by top Kellogg faculty.

Product Management certification in Google Analytics

Diverse case studies and company examples

Real-world applications, including a capstone project

33 discussions for professionals

16 self-study quizzes

41 assignments for participants

21 try-it activities for students

4 career webinars

IIM Lucknow's Executive Programme in Data Driven Product Management

Starts on: September 30, 2024

Duration: 8 months| Live online

Programme Fee: ₹2,10,000 + GST

Eligibility: Any Graduate/Diploma Minimum of 1 Years of Work Experience

IIM Lucknow offers the Executive Programme in Data-Driven Product Management, uniquely integrating product, marketing, and development strategies with data analytics and design thinking.

Here are highlights of this IIML product management course:

Two-day Immersion at IIML Campus

8-month live online programme

Learn from leading IIM Lucknow faculty and industry experts.

Network and share experiences with peers

Hands-on experience with real-world case studies and industry standard tools

Learn product management and analytics from leaders

Deep-dive with masterclasses and expert sessions, plus hands-on project

Comprehensive capstone project

IIML Executive Alumni Status

Benefits of product management courses

Career advancement: Product management courses equip professionals with skills in strategic planning, market analysis, and team collaboration, enhancing career prospects in competitive industries.

Skill development: Gain expertise in product lifecycle management, from ideation to launch, honing abilities in customer-centric product development and innovation.

Industry relevance: Stay abreast of industry trends and technologies like AI and data analytics, crucial for driving product success and market competitiveness.

Networking opportunities: Interact with peers, industry leaders, and faculty, building a robust professional network that supports career growth and learning.

Hands-on experience: Engage in real-world case studies, projects, and practical assignments that apply theoretical knowledge to practical scenarios, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills.