Best Product Management courses: Give your career prospect a boost, pick from market leaders like ISB, IIM, Kellogg
Product management courses teach skills to develop successful products and lead teams, boosting career growth through market analysis and strategic planning.
Product Management is a burgeoning discipline, offering expansive career growth for today's professionals. It entails guiding a product through its life cycle, from inception to market launch, with strategic planning, market analysis, and collaboration across teams. A course from a leading institute can markedly enhance career opportunities.
Industry data too, reflects this reality. There is a high demand for product managers who can align stakeholders in launching or enhancing products while providing strategic vision. This field needs professionals with high qualifications.
The year-on-year hiring growth in product management stood at 48.6% with professionals in Bachelor’s Degree in 2022 compared to the year before. It also recorded the highest hiring growth among professionals with an MBA degree at 30.4%. (2023, LinkedIn Guide to Kickstarting Your Careers).
Looking at the Indian market scenario, the recruitment platform Naukri.com reported that "product management is among the top 10 in-demand jobs of 2023 despite threats of AI".
We bring to you some of the best product management courses available in India today. Check out product management courses in India to make a decision now. Apply by July 24, 2024, and get 5% enrollment benefit.
ISB Executive Education’s Product Management (Integrated with AI and Generative AI)
Starts on: August 13, 2024
Duration: 16 Weeks Online(4-6 hours/week)
Programme fee: ₹1,50,000 + GST
Eligibility: Any Graduate/ Diploma holder
Special Offer: Limited time 5% enrolment benefit available
ISB Executive Education’s Product Management programme offers a structured approach to the entire product life cycle. Learn ideation, testing, and product launching strategies to create customer-loved products and stay competitive by implementing AI and Generative AI in your daily product decisions.
Here are the highlights of this programme:
- Over 140 pre-recorded videos for self-paced learning from top ISB faculty.
- Cutting-edge modules on AI and Generative AI and a live masterclass on Generative AI applications in product management.
- Cutting edge modules on AI and Generative AI in product management.
- Access to 9 top product management tools
- 8 masterclasses featuring leading product managers
- 4 real-world case studies
- Capstone project to reinforce everything that you learn in this programme
- Over 20 assignments and quizzes
- Participation in 15 live online sessions with programme leaders.
- Become part of the ISB Executive Network
ISB's Professional Certificate in Product Management (Integrated with AI and Generative AI)
Starts on: September 30, 2024
Duration: 28 Weeks Online (4-6 hours/week)
Programme Fee: ₹2,40,000 + GST
Eligibility: Any Graduate/Diploma Holder
Special Offer: Limited time 5% enrolment benefit available
ISB's Professional Certificate in Product Management blends technique and strategy, equipping you with essential skills and insights for successful product development and management.
Here are the highlights of this online product management course:
- Over 30 pre-recorded videos for self-paced learning by top ISB faculty.
- 2 live masterclasses on Generative AI in product management
- Advanced modules on AI and Generative AI in product management
- Access to 10 top product management tools
- 12 masterclasses featuring leading product managers.
- Over 40 case studies, discussion boards, and self-study activities
- Over 30 quizzes and graded assignments
- 6+ demos and simulations
- Live session per week with programme leaders
- Attain ISB Executive Alumni status
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode's Professional Certificate Programme in Product Management
Starts on: September 25, 2024
Duration: 39 Weeks (5 hours/week)
Programme Fee: ₹1,95,000 + GST
Eligibility: Graduate or Diploma Holder
Special Offer: Limited time 5% enrolment benefit available
The IIM Kozhikode Professional Certificate Programme in Product Management offers essential skills for aspiring product managers, whether fresh graduates or seasoned professionals. It's online, allowing to study from any place globally. It comes with a rigorous curriculum, practical insights, and real-world project experience.
Here are the highlights of this programme:
- Flexible learning: High-quality pre-recorded faculty videos for self-paced study.
- Cohort-based learning: Learn with peers for networking and cross-functional knowledge.
- 200+ recorded video lectures
- 22+ assignments, 21+ quizzes
- Generative AI modules
- Capstone project
- 15+ case studies covering product strategy, agile product management, and product analytics.
- 20+ office hours with industry experts
- Globally renowned faculty
- Student loan available
Northwestern Kellogg's Post Graduate Certificate in Product Management
Starts on: September 25, 2024
Duration: 36 Weeks, Online (10-12 hours/week)
Programme Fee: ₹2,95,000 + GST
Eligibility: Any Graduate/diploma Holder
Special Offer: Limited time 5% enrolment benefit available
Kellogg Executive Education's Post Graduate Certificate in Product Management transforms a professional into a next-gen product manager with expertise in digital product development and design strategies.
Here are highlights of this programme:
- 118 pre-recorded videos for self-paced learning by top Kellogg faculty.
- Product Management certification in Google Analytics
- Diverse case studies and company examples
- Real-world applications, including a capstone project
- 33 discussions for professionals
- 16 self-study quizzes
- 41 assignments for participants
- 21 try-it activities for students
- 4 career webinars
IIM Lucknow's Executive Programme in Data Driven Product Management
Starts on: September 30, 2024
Duration: 8 months| Live online
Programme Fee: ₹2,10,000 + GST
Eligibility: Any Graduate/Diploma Minimum of 1 Years of Work Experience
IIM Lucknow offers the Executive Programme in Data-Driven Product Management, uniquely integrating product, marketing, and development strategies with data analytics and design thinking.
Here are highlights of this IIML product management course:
- Two-day Immersion at IIML Campus
- 8-month live online programme
- Learn from leading IIM Lucknow faculty and industry experts.
- Network and share experiences with peers
- Hands-on experience with real-world case studies and industry standard tools
- Learn product management and analytics from leaders
- Deep-dive with masterclasses and expert sessions, plus hands-on project
- Comprehensive capstone project
- IIML Executive Alumni Status
Benefits of product management courses
Career advancement: Product management courses equip professionals with skills in strategic planning, market analysis, and team collaboration, enhancing career prospects in competitive industries.
Skill development: Gain expertise in product lifecycle management, from ideation to launch, honing abilities in customer-centric product development and innovation.
Industry relevance: Stay abreast of industry trends and technologies like AI and data analytics, crucial for driving product success and market competitiveness.
Networking opportunities: Interact with peers, industry leaders, and faculty, building a robust professional network that supports career growth and learning.
Hands-on experience: Engage in real-world case studies, projects, and practical assignments that apply theoretical knowledge to practical scenarios, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
FAQs on product management courses
- What are the prerequisites for enrolling in a product management course?
Courses typically welcome professionals from diverse backgrounds, but a basic understanding of business principles and an interest in product development are beneficial.
- How long do product management courses usually last?
Courses vary in duration, often ranging from a few weeks to several months, depending on the depth of content and learning format—whether live online + online recorded sessions, or only online recorded sessions.
- What skills can I expect to gain from a product management course?
Participants typically develop skills in strategic planning, market analysis, user experience design, Agile methodologies, and product lifecycle management.
- Are there opportunities for networking in product management courses?
Yes, courses often facilitate networking through group projects, industry speakers, and alumni networks, fostering connections with peers and professionals.
- Will a product management course help advance my career?
Absolutely. Courses provide practical knowledge and credentials that enhance career prospects in product management, equipping you to lead successful product launches and drive business growth.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News