JD Vance's Secret Service code name revealed, Netizens say ‘How ironic that it is…’

JD Vance, the newly announced running mate for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, has received a Secret Service code name. This comes amid the criticism being faced by the federal law enforcement agency following an assassination attempt on the former president during his campaign rally at Butler, Pennsylvania. Reacting to JD Vance's code name, one X user wrote: “MOGUL-BOBCAT 2024.”(AP)

Presidents, vice presidents, first ladies, and other prominent individuals under the protection of the Secret Service receive code names. The names are mostly ceremonial and meant to facilitate communication in urgent, high-stress scenarios.

Citing a Secret Service spokesman, The Washington Post reported that code names are decided by “sheer whim”. However, the names are linked in some way to the person's background or personal history.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Vance's close friend revealed that Trump's VP candidate's code name is “Bobcat”. Ohio University and Breathitt County High School, located in Jackson, Kentucky, are referred to as “Bobcats.”

Reacting to Vance's code name, one X user wrote: “MOGUL-BOBCAT 2024.”

“Why would they share a code name with the public?” another commented.

“How ironic that it's BobCAT,” a third user reacted, while the fourth one said, “Bobcat is a cool name”.

“So much insider Ohio to this,” one more wrote.

Also Read: Usha Chilukuri Vance's friend reveals she was ‘outraged’ by Donald Trump’s…

What are other well-known code names given by the Secret Service?

US President Joe Biden: He received the name while serving as Renegade’s vice president. The code name honours his Irish roots.

Jill Biden: The First Lady got the name Capri as she is married to Celtic.

Jimmy Carter: Former US president's code name Deacon “reflected his deeply religious faith”.

Rosalynn Carter: The former first lady and the spouse of Deacon was called Dancer and Lotus.

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton: His code name Eagle was in reference to his connection with the Boy Scouts. His wife Hillary's code name is Evergreen.

Mike Pence and Karen Pence: His code name is Hoosier while his wife's is Hummingbird.

John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy: The Secret Service referred to the John F. Kennedy as Lancer and his wife as Lace, a tribute to her graceful style.

Mogul and Muse: Donald Trump got the code name Mogul, but he wanted to be called “Humble”. Melania's Trump code name Muse was apparently a homage to the inspirational beauty of the former model.

Kamala Harris: She chose the name ‘pioneer’ in August 2020 after she was declared as a VP candidate.