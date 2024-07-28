Jennifer Aniston branded 'disgusting' by JD Vance for dragging his toddler daughter: ‘If she had fertility issues…’

Jennifer Aniston has come under fire from Senator turned Trump’s VP pick JD Vance, who branded the actress "disgusting" for involving his 2-year-old daughter in a recent public feud. The controversy arose after Aniston made scathing remarks hitting back at Vance for his 'childless cat ladies' comments from a resurfaced video. In response, the clearly outraged Ohio senator reacted to her opinion. Jennifer Aniston criticised JD Vance for his ‘Childless cat ladies’ comment.(@jenniferaniston/Instagram, @JDVance/X)

JD Vance claps back at Jennifer Aniston’s comments

“That’s disgusting because my daughter is 2 years old,” The Republican vice presidential nominee expressed his disgust at the star's comments during an appearance on the Megyn Kelly Show on Friday. The Murder Mystery actress previously took a shot at the politician for what he said about the country being "run by a bunch of childless cat ladies.”

Aniston shared her own battle with infertility and expressed hope that Vance's family never experiences similar difficulties. Responding to the same the Hillbilly Elegy author said, “And second of all, if she had fertility problems, as I said in that speech, I would try everything I could to try to help her because I believe families and babies are a good thing,” he continued.

Jennifer Aniston’s comments on Vance’s controversial remark

The 55-year-old, who earlier attributed her failed marriage with Brad Pitt to her inability to provide him a child despite being Hollywood’s high-profile couple, found Vance’s comments extremely appalling. She said, “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day.”

“I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too,” she added.

Now, defending his past opinion on Megyn Kelly show, Vance explained, “I understand the media wants to challenge me and push me to retract my statements, Megyn, but the core point I was making is that becoming a parent-whether as a father or a mother-can profoundly shift your perspective.”

JD Vance caught in ‘childless cat ladies’ controversy

Donald Trump chose his running mate for the upcoming presidential election just before the Republican National Convention. Shortly after, numerous old videos of the Ohio senator began surfacing online. In some, he criticised Trump, while in others, he spoke about his opponents.

One particular video gained social media attention, where Vance had talked about Democratic politicians like Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Pete Buttigieg before, calling them "people without kids" who wanted to run the "whole future" of the Democrats.

“How does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?” He said in 2021. "I'm saying that we are effectively run in this country via the Democrats by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and they choices they made so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too,” he added.

The commentary clearly didn’t sit well with many especially when Kamala Harris got Biden’s endorsement to succeed him as the presidential nominee in the upcoming election. Major celebs like Aniston, Cardi B, Katy Perry and others slammed Vance for his ‘out of the line’ remarks.