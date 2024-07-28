Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning blasted for 'disastrous' Olympics commentary: ‘Why is she there…’

Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning are facing a row of backlash following their commentary during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. The capital of fashion transformed into a global stage on Friday night as the Olympic flame ignited the 2024 Games. The event was a celebration of French culture, diversity, and innovation. The event celebrated French culture, diversity, and innovation. However, some viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their displeasure with the commentary. (Paris Olympics Day 2 Live Updates) Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning face backlash over Paris Olympics commentary(Picture: NBC)

Clarkson and Manning slammed for lacklustre commentary

Athletes from around the world sailed down the Seine River in a breathtaking six-kilometre-long parade. Despite the heavy downpour, the event was a visual masterpiece. However, the commentary duo Kelly Clarkson and NFL legend Peyton Manning joined by NBC’s sports commentator Mike Tirico faced a barrage of criticism. Social media was ablaze with comments about the trio's lacklustre performance, from the network’s studio with many viewers questioning their suitability for such a high-profile event.

"I like Kelly Clarkson but why is she there? Also like a large commercial for Louis Vuitton,” a user commented on the clip posted on social media. “Can we mute Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning? They are bringing zero value,” another wrote. A third criticised NBC, slamming the network for not finding someone more suitable for the global event that the world was fixated on. One more chimed in, "These opening ceremonies would be more fun if Kelly Clarkson didn’t react to everything that’s happened like she’s never left her house before."

The mounting backlash continued flooding social media, though many supported the commentary and expressed their love for the singer. 'I’m loving @kellyclarkson as a correspondent.' A few more expressed how happy they were to see Lady Gaga and Clarkson in one frame.

Paris Olympics controversy

On July 26, the opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics was marred by a slew of controversies surrounding the performance lineup. A drag performance featuring children and a modern interpretation of The Last Supper had viewers accusing the organisers of overstepping boundaries. Online critics labeled the performances as disrespectful and blasphemous, claiming they were at odds with the Olympic spirit and that the performance was an insult towards ‘Christians.’

“They are literally mocking The Last Supper, and the majority of France are followers of Christ,” a user wrote on X. “There are 2.4 billion Christians on earth and apparently the Olympics wanted to declare loudly to all of them, right out of the gate NOT WELCOME,” another added.

Furthermore, accusations of a veiled attack on the Statue of Liberty further fueled the outrage. People on social media highlighted the main ideas of Olympism – being the best, showing respect, and being friends – saying the ceremony didn't do a good job on all three counts.