Paris Olympics faces outrage over ‘hyper-sexualised and blasphemous’ drag act with child

The world watched in disbelief as the Paris Olympics took a controversial turn with its performance lineup. A drag performance involving children, apparently reimagining The Last Supper is being widely condemned as "hyper-sexualised" and "blasphemous" by online critics. Paris Olympics 2024: Hyper-sexualised and blasphemous drag act with child triggers public backlash(Clint Russell / X)

The performance, which was part of a broader artistic expression, has divided public opinion. The opening ceremony for the 33rd Olympic Games on Friday featured several high-profile artists, including Lady Gaga, Aya Nakamura, and others.

Controversial drag queen performance at Paris Olympics 2024

The worldwide sports event that the world was fixated on started off with a colourful parade that had athletes from 206 different places, including a group of refugees who made their way down the Seine River in the middle of a downpour. But, the celebrations quickly turned into a big deal because of some of the performances.

Online users didn’t mince their words while slamming the inclusion of kids in the performance which was deemed controversial and blasphemous, particularly due to its portrayal of the Last Supper with drag queens. The act stirred a strong backlash from the online community. Many individuals expressed their disapproval, labelling the performance as an “insult towards Christians.”

But, neither the people in charge of the Paris Olympics nor the performers have said for sure that they were actually doing a version of the Last Supper.

However, the controversy didn’t stop there. Other acts, such as the beheading of Marie Antoinette and Philippe Katerine’s portrayal of Dionysus, the God of Wine, also became hot topics of debate on social media.

Netizens slam drag queen performance at Paris Olympics

“This is crazy. Opening your event by replacing Jesus and the disciples at the The Last Supper with men in drag,” a user wrote on X sharing the performance clip. “There are 2.4 billion Christians on earth and apparently the Olympics wanted to declare loudly to all of them, right out of the gate NOT WELCOME,” they added.

“The 2024 Paris Olympics has gone full Woke dystopian,” another wrote. “The opening ceremony was filled with transgend*r mockery of the Last Supper, the Golden Calf idol, and even the Pale Horse from the Book of Revelation.”

The people running the show said it was a modern take on the Greek god Dionysus, meant to show “the absurdity of violence between human beings.” But, a lot of people on social media thought it was a clear insult and joke about certain religious views.

“Literal blasphemy,” one more chimed in. “by demon..for demon..It's devilish,” said another.

Elon Musk reacts

The performance even grabbed the attention of Tesla owner Elon Musk who felt the performance was “extremely disrespectful to Christians.” Even French politicians called out the show.

“To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation,” said Marion Maréchal.