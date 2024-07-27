Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Shooting medals expected, Rohan Bopanna, India men's hockey team in action

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: The Paris Olympics has officially begun, with the star-studded opening ceremony taking place on Friday. The opening ceremony saw the likes of Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Zinedine Zidane take part in the torch relay, and there was also a performance from Celine Dion. On Day 1, the spotlight will be on India's shooting contingent, who will be in action early on Saturday. India's medal hopes will rest on the shoulders of Ramita Jindal-Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan-Sandeep Singh, and the medal matches will also take place later in the day. Meanwhile, Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarajbot Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan will also be in action in the qualifiers of their 10m air pistol events....Read More

Much to the excitement of fans, we will also geet to see the men's hockey team in action, who face New Zealand in their Pool B opener. In badminton, we will see Lakshya Sen take on Kevin Cordon in his men's singles group match. Meanwhile, doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar of France in their group fixture. Also, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will face Korea's So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in their group match.

In boxing, we will see Preeti Pawar in action, who will face Vietnam's Thi Kim anh Vo in her Women's 54kg opening round bout. Also in men's single sculls, Panwar Balraj will be representing India. Meanwhile, we will also see Rohan Bopanna come in the spotlight with his partner N Sriram Balaji, who will face France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul in their men's doubles first round match.

Key pointers from Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1: