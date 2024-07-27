Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Shooting medals expected, Rohan Bopanna, India men's hockey team in action
- 34 Mins ago Table tennis and sculls
- 46 Mins ago Boxing and men's hockey
- 54 Mins ago Spotlight on Lakhsya, Satwik-Chirag!
- 2 Mins ago Schedule for Indian shooters
- 23 Mins ago Hello and welcome everyone!
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Rohan Bopanna and the Indian men's hockey team will be in action on Day 1. Meanwhile, we could also see some medals in shooting.
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: The Paris Olympics has officially begun, with the star-studded opening ceremony taking place on Friday. The opening ceremony saw the likes of Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Zinedine Zidane take part in the torch relay, and there was also a performance from Celine Dion. On Day 1, the spotlight will be on India's shooting contingent, who will be in action early on Saturday. India's medal hopes will rest on the shoulders of Ramita Jindal-Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan-Sandeep Singh, and the medal matches will also take place later in the day. Meanwhile, Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarajbot Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan will also be in action in the qualifiers of their 10m air pistol events....Read More
Much to the excitement of fans, we will also geet to see the men's hockey team in action, who face New Zealand in their Pool B opener. In badminton, we will see Lakshya Sen take on Kevin Cordon in his men's singles group match. Meanwhile, doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar of France in their group fixture. Also, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will face Korea's So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in their group match.
In boxing, we will see Preeti Pawar in action, who will face Vietnam's Thi Kim anh Vo in her Women's 54kg opening round bout. Also in men's single sculls, Panwar Balraj will be representing India. Meanwhile, we will also see Rohan Bopanna come in the spotlight with his partner N Sriram Balaji, who will face France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul in their men's doubles first round match.
Key pointers from Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1:
- Indian shooters will be in action on Day 1.
- We will also see Indians in tennis, badminton, hockey and sculls on Day 1.
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Table tennis and sculls
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: In table tennis, we will see Harmeet Desai take on Jordan's Abo Yaman in the men's singles preliminary round, scheduled for 7:15 PM IST. Panwar Balraj will also be in action in men's singles sculls, scheduled for 12:30 PM IST.
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Boxing and men's hockey
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: In boxing, we will see Preeti Pawar take on Vietnam's Thi Kim anh Vo in her women's 54kg opening round bout. Due to time zone difference, it will take place at 12:05 AM IST, July 28. Meanwhile, the men's hockey team will open their Pool B campaign vs New Zealand at 9:00 PM IST!
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Spotlight on Lakhsya, Satwik-Chirag!
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: There will also be plenty of action in action with Lakshya Sen opening his campaign vs Gautemala's Kevin Cordon. We will also see Satwiksairaj and Chirag in action!
*Men's singles group match: Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) (7:10pm IST)
*Men's doubles group match: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar (France) (8pm IST).
*Women's doubles group match: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong (Korea) (11:50pm IST)
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Schedule for Indian shooters
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: We will first see the Indian shooters in action today! Here is their schedule-
*10m air rifle mixed team qualification: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal (12:30pm IST).
* Mixed team 10m air rifle medal rounds - 2:00 PM onwards (If India qualify)
*10m air pistol men's qualification: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh (2pm IST).
*10m air pistole women's qualification: Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan (4pm IST).
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Hello and welcome everyone!
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of Day 1 of the ongoing Paris Olympics. The opening ceremony took place yesterday and the Games has officially begun now! From India's perspective, we will see plenty of action today! Also we could see some medals in shooting too! IT IS GOING TO BE A THRILLER FOLKS! STAY TUNED!