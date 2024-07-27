India vs New Zealand Live score, Paris Olympics men's hockey: Harmanpreet and Co look to start campaign on positive note

India vs New Zealand Live score, Paris Olympics men's hockey match updates: The Indian hockey team has arrived in Paris with the aim of ending their 44-year Gold Medal drought. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will kickstart their campaign in Paris against world number 10 New Zealand, as it is expected to be a thrilling contest....Read More

India is the most successful hockey team in the Olympics, with 12 medals in the sport, but looking back at the last few decades, they failed to impress on the big stage. They won their last Olympic hockey gold way back in 1980. However, the Indian team has bounced back in recent times and won a Bronze medal in Tokyo 2020, which brought joy to the loyal fanbase of the sport which was waiting for the team to get to the podium.

They won their first Gold Medal after beating the Netherlands 3-0 in the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam and went on to dominate, winning Gold Medals in the 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964, and 1980 Olympics. In addition to their 8 Gold Medals, India claimed a Silver medal in 1960 and 3 Bronze medals in 1968 and 1972, and the previous Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

The Paris Olympics is not going to be an easy ride for the Men in Blue as they have been placed in Pool B alongside some of the hockey giants Belgium (World No. 2), Australia (World No. 3), Argentina (World No. 7), New Zealand (World No. 10), and Ireland (World No. 11).

However, they have trained hard for the mega sporting event not only physically but mentally also and underwent an arduous three-day training camp in renowned adventurer Mike Horn's base in Switzerland to strengthen the mental toughness of the players.

The training camp at Horn's base was arranged by renowned South African mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who will assist the Indian men's hockey team in Paris.

Upton, who was part of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning side's support staff, and now been roped in for a mental conditioning coach's role in the hockey team.

The ongoing Olympics is also going to be special for one more reason as veteran India goalkeeper P R Sreejesh announced that he will bid adieu to the game after the Paris 2024, ending a career that spanned 18 years during which he was a pivotal figure in some historic moments for the side. His teammates will be raring to give him an epic send-off with a medal.

The 36-year-old, a veteran of 328 International caps, including three Olympic Games, and multiple Commonwealth Games and World Cups, will be playing in his fourth Olympics in Paris beginning July 26.

However, the Men in Blue will be feeling a bit of pressure after their recent underwhelming results in the PRO League. In the Europe leg, India registered only two wins against Argentina and Germany, and finished seventh spot in the Pro League.