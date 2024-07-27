Ambani family to Elon Musk: A look at billionaires and celebrities at Paris Olympics

Billionaires and celebrities from across the world have descended upon Paris for the Olympics. The Paris Games 2024 officially kicked off on Friday with a dazzling opening ceremony which saw Olympic teams floating down the River Seine, performances from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, a laser show that lit up the Eiffel Tower, the Olympic torch-bearer running across the city’s rooftops and – bizarrely – the appearance of a semi-naked blue man on a platter of fruits. Nita and Mukesh Ambani (L) and Elon Musk (R) in Paris for Olympics.

The opening ceremony was attended by Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, some of the world’s most powerful business families, A-list athletes and more.

Here is a look at the VIPs who are currently in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games:

Ambani family

Reliance Industries billionaire Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani were photographed along with daughter Isha Ambani at the opening ceremony. Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, was unanimously re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee from India at the IOC’s 142nd session.

Elon Musk

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, currently the world’s richest person, is also in Paris for the Olympics. After being photographed with IOC member Luis Mejía Oviedo, Musk shared visuals of the Eiffel Tower illuminated for the sporting extravaganza. “The Olympics laser show was amazing!” he posted.

Ed Bastian

Delta CEO Ed Bastian was spotted in Paris ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony. His presence raised a few eyebrows, coming as it did at a time when Delta struggled with thousands of flight cancellations that left an estimated half-a-million flyers stranded.

Ram Charan and family

Ram Charan and Upasana at Paris Olympics 2024

‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan also attended the Paris Olympics opening ceremony with wife Upasana. The couple shared a photo from the rain-soaked ceremony which shows Upasana in a plastic poncho. “Drenched,” she captioned the picture.

David Solomon

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is in Paris for the Olympics, the New York Post reported. He arrived in the City of Lights on the company’s private jet earlier this week.

Ariana Grande

American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande, 31, attended the Paris Olympics opening ceremony in a baby pink dress.

Bernard Arnault

LVMH billionaire and the world’s third richest person, Bernard Arnault, is also a part of the Olympics. His company is sponsoring the event, marking the first time that a luxury brand is an Olympic sponsor. Arnault was earlier photographed with Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

This, of course, is only a small part from a long list of VIPs who are currently in Paris.