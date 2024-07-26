Elon Musk’s daughter slams father for ‘woke mind virus’ claims, says billionaire is ‘desperate for attention’

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has refuted the billionaire’s account of her childhood, saying he was never around to see her growing up. She called out Musk’s anti-trans statements and refuted his account of her childhood in a lengthy thread shared on Meta-owned Threads. Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo(REUTERS)

Elon Musk on Monday wrote that Wilson was “born gay and slightly autistic” and added that as a child, she would “pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was ‘fabulous!’”

“But he was not a girl,” the Tesla CEO added.

Wilson, who is transgender, refuted her estranged father’s account. She said her billionaire father harassed her relentlessly for her sexuality and femininity while growing up, and is now using her to gain sympathy points.

“This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this. He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness,” Vivian wrote on Threads.

“Entirely fake”

Wilson, 20, came out as transgender in 2022 and legally changed her birth name of Xavier to Vivian. She also dropped her famous last name “Musk”.

Earlier this week, in a conversation with Canadian psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson, Elon Musk vowed to destroy the “woke mind virus” which he claimed “killed” his son. He claimed that he was tricked into consenting for his biological son Xavier to go on puberty blockers.

That same day, the Tesla CEO shared a post on his social media platform X recounting Vivian's childhood, which she has now slammed as “entirely fake.”

“Literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don’t even know where he got this from,” she responded on X rival Threads.