Elon Musk vows to ‘destroy the woke mind virus’ that 'killed' his son

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently revealed that he felt "tricked" into consenting for his biological son, who is coming out as transgender, to go on puberty blockers. Musk expressed that "the woke mind virus" has "killed" his son to Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson.

While sitting down with Dr. Peterson, they discussed the controversial topic of doctors performing sex change procedures on minors, a practice both Musk and Peterson denounced as “evil.”

The Canadian psychologist brought up the tech mogul's recent decision to move X and SpaceX headquarters from California after Governor Gavin Newsom signed the new Assembly Bill 1955, which will allow school forms not to notify the parents of their children's gender.

Is Musk actually making the ‘gender-affirming care’ an ‘issue’?

Peterson asked Musk why he is making it an “issue.” A preprint study from the Mayo Clinic earlier this year indicated that puberty blockers could cause long-term fertility issues in boys.

Musk shared his personal experience with his child Xavier, who now identifies as Vivian Jenna Wilson. He said it was pivotal in making him aware of “the woke mind virus,” which he has vowed to “destroy”.

“It happened to one of my older boys, where I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier. This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn't…” Musk recounted.

Peterson interjected, “That was a lie right from the outset,” and “No reliable clinician ever believed that. There was never any evidence for that, and also if there’s a higher suicide rate, the reason is because the underlying depression and anxiety, not because of the gender dysphoria. And every goddamn clinician knows that,” to which Musk responded, “Incredibly evil, and I agree with you that the people that have been promoting this should go to prison.”

The Tesla boss further said, “So I was tricked into doing this” and he didn't know puberty blockers are “actually just sterilization drugs” was not made clear to him at the time of giving his consent. He criticized the term “gender affirming care” as a “terrible euphemism.”

“I lost my son, essentially. They call it deadnaming for a reason,” Musk stated.

“The reason it's called deadnaming is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus,” and he “vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that.”

Vivian Musk came out as transgender in June 2022. At that time, she filed a legal request to change her name from Xavier to Vivian and to adopt her mother's last name. “I no longer want to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” Vivian stated, per Daily Mail .