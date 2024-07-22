Elon Musk shares viral AI-generated runway show featuring world leaders, tech giants

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, recently shared a fascinating AI-generated video on social media platform X. The video features an intriguing depiction of various political and world leaders as models walking down the runway. This unique and attention-grabbing video quickly gained widespread traction, going viral in no time after being posted. Snapshot of Elon Musk and Hillary Clinton from the AI-made video.

The video begins to show the pope in an extravagant white coat. Then political leaders such as Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, Justin Trudeau, Xi Jing Ping and others are shown donning various outfits.

Apart from them, founders like Elon Musk himself, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Tim Cook, among others, are also shown in the clip. (Also Read: Elon Musk amused by Indian meme on Microsoft outage as users face ‘blue screen of death’)

As Elon Musk shared the video, in the caption of the post, he wrote, "High time for an AI fashion show."

Watch the AI-made video here:

This video was shared on July 22. Since being posted, it has gained close to 40 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "It's time for a normal fashion show. Enough with just trying to be weird and fake. How about being real and beautiful?"

Another X user, Nikola, said, "At first, I thought it was real with actors; how much AI has progressed, you don't know what is reality and what is not reality anymore."

"That's brilliant and scary at the same time," shared another X user.

A fourth posted, "Clinton and Zuckerberg were on point."

X user Jana Maureen shared, "Good stuff right here! We need some humour around here. This is the funniest video I've seen in a long time. Bravo."