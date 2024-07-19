Elon Musk amused by Indian meme on Microsoft outage as users face ‘blue screen of death’

Microsoft users have reported massive outages in services globally, with Windows-based desktop and laptops crashing across the world. The Microsoft outage is being linked to a new Crowdstrike (cybersecurity software firm) update. It has caused disruptions in several sectors, with airlines and banks being most prominently affected. A meme on the Microsoft outage that is being linked to Crowdstrike.(X/@cb_doge)

Social media platforms, meanwhile, have been flooded with memes on the Microsoft outage. One such meme used a picture that first surfaced on Indian social media in 2017 - it shows a man smoking a beedi peacefully while observing the chaos unfolding beneath him.

The meme was repurposed today to take a dig at the Microsoft-Crowdstrike issue.

“Everything else is down, this app still works,” wrote “DogeDesigner” on X. The app he referred to in his caption is the app for X (formerly Twitter). The meme poked fun at all the laptops crashing because of the outage.

X owner Elon Musk was amused by the Indian meme and shared a laughing face emoji to show his appreciation.

The Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

Escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta.

Microsoft’s response

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”

“Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions,” it said in the latest update shared two hours ago.

The company did not respond to a request for comment. It did not explain the cause of the outage further.