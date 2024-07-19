 IndiGo gives handwritten boarding passes amid Microsoft Windows outage: ‘Back to the stone age’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
IndiGo gives handwritten boarding passes amid Microsoft Windows outage: ‘Back to the stone age’

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 19, 2024 02:18 PM IST

After an IndiGo passenger shared a handwritten boarding pass amid a Microsoft Windows service outage, an X user said, “We are going back to the stone age.”

A recent Crowdstrike update triggered a global service outage for Microsoft Windows, causing the dreaded “Blue Screen of Death” error for many users. This left countless computers stuck in a restart loop, disrupting workflows across the world. IndiGo, too, is impacted by this service outage, but it didn’t let the tech troubles ground them. The airline is issuing handwritten boarding passes to passengers to keep their operations running smoothly amid the tech chaos.

The handwritten boarding pass that a flyer got while travelling via IndiGo amid the Windows outage. (X/@akothari)
The handwritten boarding pass that a flyer got while travelling via IndiGo amid the Windows outage. (X/@akothari)

Read| Microsoft Windows users face outage globally on Friday, internet says ‘mast plan hai’

Take a look at the entire post here:

At 12:37 pm, IndiGo released a statement addressing the technical glitch. It reads, “Our systems across the network are impacted by an ongoing issue with Microsoft Azure, which has resulted in increased wait times at our contact centres and airports. You may experience slower check-ins and longer queues. We are all hands-on deck and are working relentlessly to restore stability and normalcy. Our digital team is also coordinating closely with Microsoft Azure to resolve these issues swiftly. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.”

News / Trending / IndiGo gives handwritten boarding passes amid Microsoft Windows outage: ‘Back to the stone age’
Follow Us On