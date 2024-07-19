 Anand Mahindra’s ‘bullish’ take on Microsoft’s global outage. Internet cries ‘yamdut’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Anand Mahindra’s ‘bullish’ take on Microsoft’s global outage. Internet cries ‘yamdut’

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 19, 2024 03:42 PM IST

Anand Mahindra shared a telling photo on X (formerly Twitter) amid the Windows outage and wrote, “The pace of global commercial activity right now.”

The Microsoft Windows service outage has brought the world to a halt, with Windows desktops and laptops crashing across the world. Not only that, the dreaded “Blue Screen of Death” error has also impacted several sectors, including airlines and banks. As the world began to wind down for the weekend amid the outage, Indian business magnate Anand Mahindra chimed in with a telling photo.

Windows outage: Anand Mahindra shared this picture as he talked about the Microsoft error that slowed down the world. (X/@anandmahindra)
“The pace of global commercial activity right now—post the #microsoft #crowdstrike outage,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a picture on X (formerly Twitter).

Here’s what Anand Mahindra posted:

