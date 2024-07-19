Microsoft Windows users face outage globally on Friday, internet says ‘mast plan hai’

Millions of Windows users worldwide are experiencing a frustrating crash after a recent Crowdstrike update. This update is causing the dreaded “Blue Screen of Death” error, leaving many computers stuck in a restart loop. For those unaware, Crowdstrike is a cybersecurity company that offers a cloud-based security system. Many users said that the weekend started early after Microsoft faced an outage globally. (X/@shaho_ka_shah)

Amid this, social media is flooded with images of screens displaying the message that reads, “Your device ran into a problem and needs to restart. We’re just collecting some error info, and then we’ll restart for you.”

Many even took the opportunity to share memes and jokes.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An X user shared a picture of her screen and urged Microsoft to “not resolve” the issue quickly.

This user said that the computers crashing on Friday is a sign from the universe to enjoy the weekend early.

“Bad product but a good day to surface the issue,” said a third, referring to the long weekend.

Here’s what this user posted:

“Thank you, Microsoft,” said another X user.

In response to the outage, Microsoft said, “We’re investigating an issue impacting users’ ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services. We’re working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion.”

It added, “We’re still observing a positive trend in service availability while we continue to redirect the impacted traffic.”

In its latest update, the tech giant said, “Multiple services are continuing to see improvements in availability as our mitigation actions progress.”

The company, on its website, shared the current status of the issue, saying, “We’re continuing to progress on our mitigation efforts for the affected Microsoft 365 apps and services. We still expect users to see remediation as we address residual impact.”

Downdetector, a website tracking service outages, reported widespread issues with the Microsoft Store. Nearly 48 per cent of users encountered login problems, while 31 per cent struggled with the website itself. App functionality was also affected, with 21 per cent of users experiencing difficulties.