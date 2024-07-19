Windows users face huge outage due to new Crowdstrike update: ‘Laptops crashing’
Global Windows 10 outage caused by Crowdstrike update leads to PCs stuck on recovery screen.
Windows 10 users globally are facing massive outage owing to a new Crowdstrike update. This leading to PCs getting stuck on the recovery screen. Several users on social media shared images of their screen stuck on the recovery page with the message reading, “It looks like Windows didn’t load correctly. If you’d like to restart and try again, choose Restart my PC below."
Read more: Microsoft Cloud outage grounds flights and disrupts airlines in US: What we know
Users reported seeing the Blue Screen of Death error messages across banking institutions, supermarkets and media companies in the United States as well. This has resulted in issues with some TV studios, and some radio studios are offline, Guardian reported.
What is causing the massive Microsoft outage?
The cause is currently unconfirmed, but cybersecurity software firm Crowdstrike has reported blue screens of death and has said that the cause is currently under investigation.
Read more: Microsoft tech glitch: IndiGo, Akasa, SpiceJet check-in systems impacted at Mumbai, Delhi airports
Who are impacted by the Microsoft outage?
Several large multinational companies in India are reporting this problem across facilities with one top executive telling Hindustan Times that computer users across their networks are witnessing the problem. The problem seems to be confined to Windows-based desktop and laptops.
What social media users said on Windows 10 outage?
A user wrote, “Something super weird happening right now: just been called by several totally different media outlets in the last few minutes, all with Windows machines suddenly BSoD’ing (Blue Screen of Death). Anyone else seen this? Seems to be entering recovery mode”
