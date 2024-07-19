Microsoft tech glitch: IndiGo, Akasa, SpiceJet check-in systems impacted at Mumbai, Delhi airports
Microsoft tech glitch: Check-in systems impacted at Mumbai, Delhi airports
A major disruption in Microsoft's cloud services caused flight cancellations and delays across the world, including India. The outage affected several airlines, grounding planes and disrupting flight operations at Delhi and Mumbai airport.
What airlines have said on the outage?
Akasa Airlines announced that some of its online services will be temporarily unavailable at the Mumbai and Delhi airports, saying," Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable."
The airline added, “Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest.”
Spicejet said in a statement, “We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret for any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and co-operation, Spicejet said in a statement.”
What about aviation operations in the world?
In the US, Frontier Airlines was significantly impacted as the carrier grounded flights for over two hours due to issues with Microsoft's services. Frontier resumed operations later lifting a nationwide pause on departures. The outage impacted reservations and bookings as well. US' Allegiant Air also faced disruptions as the airline reported issues with reservations and bookings and said that it is working on resolving these problems. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc also reported a "global outage".
What Microsoft said on the outage so far?
Microsoft said its outage started at about 6 pm ET with a subset of its customers experiencing issues with multiple Azure services in the Central US region.
