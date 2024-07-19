 Microsoft Cloud outage grounds flights and disrupts airlines in US: What we know - Hindustan Times
Microsoft Cloud outage grounds flights and disrupts airlines in US: What we know

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Jul 19, 2024 12:18 PM IST

Microsoft said that its cloud services outage in the Central US region was resolved after it led to the grounding and cancellation of several flights. Frontier Airlines, Allegiant and SunCountry reported outages that affected operations. Frontier said that it was in the process of resuming normal operations and that the ground stop had been lifted.

A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, US. (Reuters)
A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, US. (Reuters)

Frontier said before that a "major Microsoft technical outage" hit its operations temporarily. SunCountry said that third-party vendor affected its booking and check-in facilities. Allegiant said in a statement to CNN, “The Allegiant website is currently unavailable due to the Microsoft Azure issue.”

Read more: Windows users face huge outage due to new Crowdstrike update: ‘Laptops crashing’

Owing to the outage, Frontier cancelled 147 flights and delayed 212 others, as per to data tracker FlightAware while 45% of Allegiant aircrafts were delayed, and Sun Country delayed 23% flights.

American Airlines also grounded all its flights due to a communication problem, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This disruption comes on the heels of a widespread Microsoft cloud outage and the FAA's status page confirmed the ground stop although details about the nature of the communication problem affecting American Airlines remain unclear.

What has Microsoft said on the outage so far?

Microsoft said its outage started at about 6 pm ET with a subset of its customers experiencing issues with multiple Azure services in the Central US region. Azure is a cloud computing platform that provides services for building, deploying, and managing applications and services.

