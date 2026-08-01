Woman killed, son, grandson hurt as SUV rams into bike in Mohali

A 55-year-old woman was killed while her son and grandson sustained injuries after a speeding SUV allegedly hit their motorcycle near the IISER traffic lights in Mohali on Wednesday evening when the family was on its way to offer prayers at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana. The deceased was identified as Gurmeet Kaur, a resident of Chachu Majra, Sohana, while the injured are her son, Gagandeep Singh, 27, and grandson Gurkeerat Singh. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Gurmeet Kaur, a resident of Chachu Majra, Sohana, while the injured are her son, Gagandeep Singh, 27, and grandson Gurkeerat Singh.

According to the FIR registered at Sohana police station, Gagandeep was riding his Splendor motorcycle with his mother and son as pillion riders when a Thar, bearing registration number PB 03 BS 9003, allegedly rammed into their two-wheeler from the back shortly after they crossed the IISER traffic lights.

The impact threw all three onto the road. Kaur suffered injuries to her head and a fracture on her left leg. She was taken to Sri Guru Harkrishan Hospital in Sohana and later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors declared her brought dead.

In his complaint, Gagandeep alleged that the Thar driver stopped briefly after the collision but fled the spot after seeing a crowd gathering. He told the police that he could identify the driver if produced before him.

A case has been registered against an unidentified driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (causing hurt by an act endangering life) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said efforts are underway to identify and arrest the driver.