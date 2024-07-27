Donald Trump may drop his VP pick JD Vance for Nikki Haley after second thoughts, ex Clinton adviser claims

According to Paul Beagla, a former White House advisor and chief strategist for Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign, Donald Trump might reconsider replacing JD Vance after a row of controversies. There have been whispers suggesting that Trump might be feeling remorse over picking the Ohio senator as his 2024 running mate, particularly following President Joe Biden's decision to step down from the race and support Vice President Kamala Harris as the likely Democratic candidate. Paul specifically pointed out Nikki Haley as the person most likely considered perfect for the swap. Donald Trump may drop his VP pick JD Vance for Nikki Haley after second thoughts- Ex white house adviser says.

Donald Trump is 'regretting' over his running mate decision

Although Trump has praised Vance, calling him "doing a fantastic job" and well-received by the public in a Fox News interview on Thursday, concerns remain about whether Vance could be problematic for Republicans in November. A former White House advisor, who recently appeared on CNN, speculated about Trump’s thinking.

According to Paul, Trump might be considering replacing J.D. Vance with his former UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley. On the other hand, the former U.S. president has not hinted at any such development and has not criticised his choice even once, despite a series of controversial comments made by the Ohio senator in the past that have stirred controversy online.

Paul mentioned that the former ambassador was pushing for the VP job and that Democrats had already shown it was possible to change their ticket. “There's a nonzero chance the Republicans take their vice presidential candidate off the ticket," Paul remarked during the conversation. "He's been a dud. He's the first vice presidential nominee of either party since 1980 to begin underwater in his approval ratings,” he added as the panel continued dissecting Haley’s recent interview.

JD Vance ‘not good on stump’

It appears that the American political consultant was unimpressed with the Republicans' choice, praising Trump’s charisma but criticising his VP pick, J.D. Vance, as “not good on the stump” and “dull.” The chief strategist also pointed out Vance's lack of appeal. While commenting on former presidential hopeful, Haley's interview, Begala remarked, “This is a woman actively campaigning to join the ticket. Just wait and see this year.”

Nikki Haley won’t apologise to Trump

A day before, the former UN ambassador, who had previously stepped down from the presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump, told CNN she would not apologise to the Republican presidential nominee after calling him “toxic,” “unhinged,” and lacking “moral clarity” during the GOP convention last week. However, she did mention that she would vote for him in the elections.

“I said a lot of tough things about him in the campaign. He said a lot of tough things about me in the campaign. That’s what happens in campaigns. I don’t think we need to apologize or take anything back. I don’t plan on doing that,” the former presidential hopeful said.