‘Man-baby’ Donald Trump mocked for obsessing over Kamala Harris crowd sizes at rally; ‘he is so scared…’

Donald Trump has faced fresh mockery for fixating on the size of Kamala Harris' crowds at a recent rally. The former president, who initially downplayed the importance of beating Harris in the election, has been criticised for his apparent insecurity as support for Harris grows. Trump claimed that Harris' team worked hard to draw a large crowd, implying that his own events consistently attracted more people. However, critics are taking this obsession with crowd sizes as a hint of deep-seated fear and anxiety.

Donald Trump mocked for fixating on crowd sizes

Since Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as his successor for the upcoming presidential election, the opponents have become particularly vigilant about every development. Harris, who kicked off her run for president on Sunday, had her first big event close to Milwaukee on Tuesday, pulling in a huge crowd of more than 3,000 people. This large turnout reportedly unsettled Trump, leading him to take multiple swipes at his rival during his event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

The constant comparison didn’t go unnoticed on social media as clips from the rally started circulation inviting a flurry of meme frenzy and mockery aimed at the Republican nominee. "Trump is having a major breakdown right now at his rally crying about Kamala Harris' crowd size," Ed Krassenstein wrote on X (formerly Twitter.) “He just spent several minutes talking about how she got credit for her crowd size and how he never gets credit. He's a man-baby. You can tell he's really flustered,” he added taking a light-hearted jab at Trump.

Donald Trump obsessing over Kamala Harris’ rallies

Since Kamala Harris' campaign gained momentum, various polls and surveys have shown her leading or at least performing better than Biden against Trump. In response, Harris has faced numerous attacks by detractors, including criticisms of her race, gender, and dating history. Adding to the list is Trump’s criticism towards her team for supposedly "working hard to attract a crowd."

Moreover, the former president has criticised the media for allegedly ignoring the attendance numbers at his rallies, accusing them of focusing on headline stories. "If I ever had a crowd like Kamala—assuming she had 2,000 people, which I don't think she did—but if I ever had a crowd, they'd do headline stories, 'Trump is over, it's all over, it's not working for him anymore,'” Trump said that night.

“Oh my God, look at him obsessing over Harris. Didn’t he say he wasn’t scared?” one X user claimed. “Same old Trump. All insults and nothing on the issues,” said another, commenting on how the Republican leader focuses on the past while Harris discusses the future. “Why does he seem more flustered than when he was shot?” asked another user. “On #J6, Donald Trump was more concerned about CROWD SIZE than the very real threats against the lives of lawmakers, Capitol Police, and his own MAGA supporters! Trump: 'My EGO is far more important than the lives of all these people combined.'”