Ana Navarro has sparked controversy by posting a risqué photo of Melania Trump as she defends Kamala Harris' dating history. Since President Joe Biden endorsed Harris as his successor for the 2024 presidential election, she has faced growing scrutiny from conservative critics. Her past relationships, in particular, has become a major point of controversy. And now, getting back at those untrue claims, the co-host of 'View' just shared a semi-nude photo of the former first lady Melania Trump. Ana Navvaro shares risqué Melania Trump photo while standing up for Kamala Harris’ dating history

Anna Navvaro posts semi-naked picture of Melania Trump

While digging through old GQ files, Navarro found a modeling shot of Melania Trump from her earlier career. The picture shows the 54-year-old lying down on a fur rug, wearing a necklace made of diamonds, bracelets, and black heels. Her hair tied up in a messy bun with a luxe handbag in the frame all while being tied up to a briefcase in Donald Trump's private plane.

This picture, which was in the January 2000 issue of GQ, is now being highlighted by Navarro as a way to back up the tough criticism Kamala Harris is getting for her past relationships.

“Some Republicans are out-there on TV and social media making vile sexual remarks about Kamala Harris and wanting to make her dating history an issue,” the TV commentator wrote on her Instagram post. “This country deserves a debate on real issues, affecting us all. But you want to make this an issue? Bring it on. I’ve never seen naked pics of @kamalaharris or her spouse,” she said.

Navvaro attacks Trump and Melani in latest post with Epstein connection

The View's co-host didn't shy away from talking about Trump and his relation with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. She posted another picture on her social media showing the ex-president and his wife with the late convicted sex offender and Ghislaine Maxwell. The photo dates back to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago place back in 2000.

“Kamala never partied with sexual predators. You wanna go low? I’m not leaving one thing unanswered this time. Not a one. I’ll happily go 20,000 leagues under the sea,” she continued.

In a 2002 interview, Trump opened up about his friendship with Epstein and told New York Time magazine, “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.” However, he soon changed his tune once the American financier was convicted.

Kamala Harris’ dating history under scrutiny

Kamala Harris is currently under increased scrutiny regarding her past relationships, with allegations suggesting she leveraged them to further her political ambitions. A particularly viral controversy is her affair with a married California politician, Willie Brown. A video clip from Inside Edition, in which Montel Williams is seen holding hands with Harris and another woman, has been cited to imply she was his "side piece," though The Times has disputed these allegations.

At the same time, former president Trump has been using the nickname "Lyin' Kamala" at his rallies and has vowed to continue his aggressive campaign attacks.