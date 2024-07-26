Sean Diddy Combs allegedly paid $1M for Tupac Shakur hit, claims suspect: Report

The mysterious deaths of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. have haunted the hip-hop world for decades. Recently, a new wave of intrigue has been stirred with a startling accusation coming to light. A supposed suspect in the matter has alleged that music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs made a huge deal to plan the killing of Tupac. Combs, who is currently embroiled in numerous controversies, has been slapped with yet another explosive claim that threatens to upend the long-held theories surrounding one of the infamous unsolved crimes in music history. Sean Combs, Tupac Shakur

Diddy accused of paying Million for Tupac hit

On September 7, 1996, Tupac Shakur, a 25-year-old American rapper known for his revolutionary impact on the music industry, was shot in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was reportedly hit by four bullets from a .40-caliber Glock. Now, according to Fox 5, ex-gang leader Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who faces murder charges in connection with Tupac’s death, allegedly told police that Sean “Diddy” Combs offered $1 million to have the rapper killed.

“[Davis] has asserted publicly that he only told on himself and wasn’t trying to provide evidence against anyone else in his conversations with police,” court documents obtained by the outlet claim.

Also read: Who is Ava Kris Tyson? MrBeast cuts ties with longtime co-host over serious allegations; ‘I’m disgusted…’

Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. have been linked for a while because their stories are pretty similar. Biggie was shot a year after Tupac. It was earlier reported that Duane 'Keefe D' Davis, who talked about his part in Tupac's killing in a bunch of interviews, basically admitted to being involved in the crime. A lot of people think that the same person or people could be behind both killings.

“However, this statement belies this claim, as he suggested that Sean Combs paid [drug dealer] Eric Von Martin a million dollars for the killings as well as offered to set up a surreptitious phone call with Terrence Brown, the driver, who, at the time, was still alive,” the statement further read.

Is Sean Combs involved in Tupac Shakur’s death?

The allegation against Sean "Diddy" Combs is not entirely new. This theory has circulated for years but is now gaining traction as the Bad Boy record producer finds himself entangled in serious accusations. This involves sex trafficking, sexual harassment, rape, and battery among others.

Also read: Big Hollywood celebs endorse Kamala Harris: George Clooney to Cardi B and Beyoncé; see full list

Court documents have referenced a "deadly rivalry" between Combs' East Coast label, and Suge Knight's West Coast imprint, Death Row Records. These same documents include a transcript of a 2009 interview where Combs reportedly expressed intense animosity towards Knight, who was with Tupac Shakur at the time of the murder.

The former gang member said Diddy claimed, “I would give anything for that dude [sic] head,” referring to Knight.