Who is Ava Kris Tyson? MrBeast cuts ties with longtime co-host over serious allegations; ‘I’m disgusted…’

YouTuber MrBeast has made a dramatic split from his longtime collaborator, Ava Kris Tyson. Once a household name on the popular channel, Tyson now finds herself at the centre of a growing controversy involving serious allegations. Following news of the content creator’s decision to step away from her longstanding relationship with the social media giant, Jimmy (aka MrBeast) has now broken silence on the allegations that his former friend once groomed a teenager. Who is Ava Kris Tyson? MrBeast cuts ties with longtime co-host (YouTube)

Mr Beast breaks silence on Tyson’s ‘grooming’ allegation

Mr Beast aka Jimmy who earlier defended his friend has now initiated a third-party investigation on the case. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) his newfound social media love, the star Youtuber wrote a long post stating he is "disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts."

"Over the last few days, I've become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson's behaviour online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts," he wrote.

MrBeast said that after looking into things online and checking out the info, he's decided to remove Ava Kris Tyson from his team, channel, and any links he had with her. He made it clear that he doesn't back or agree with the wrong stuff she's been up to. “I've seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions."

The top-earning YouTuber further mentioned, "I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings.”

Who is Ava Kris Tyson?

Ava Kris Tyson has been a key player in MrBeast's journey to success since the channel started in 2012. Tyson, who recently came out as transgender, has been a steady face on the platform as it skyrocketed to become the most subscribed YouTube channel with a staggering 300 million subscribers. Known for their involvement in countless prank and challenge videos, the co-host also led the hit "Beast Reacts" channel, where they gave their thoughts on all the viral stuff on the internet.

In March 2023, Tyson shocked everyone by posting on Twitter that she and her wife had been living apart for a year. She also let everyone know that she had started hormone replacement therapy and that she would be using she/her pronouns. Plus, she had changed her name a bit earlier that year. All these changes were definitely too much for the fans to absorb.

Tyson’s ‘grooming’ allegation

Recent allegations have emerged suggesting that Tyson sent inappropriate messages to a fan when she was 20 and the fan was just 13. These claims have been denied by the now 20-year-old fan, Lava. Even though both sides are really pushing back against these claims, Tyson got a lot of hate online stemming from unverified accusations of grooming and a string of transphobic attacks. So, she decided to quit and apologised for what happened.