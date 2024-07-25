MrBeast’s co-host Ava Kris Tyson drops bombshell on grooming claims and quits YouTube

MrBeast's longtime collaborator, Ava Kris Tyson, has abruptly ended her involvement with the channel. The decision comes amid a growing controversy surrounding allegations of grooming a minor levelled against her. Tyson has vehemently denied these accusations, opening up in a social media post on Tuesday but has opted to step away from the public eye to focus on her mental health and family. MrBeast’s co-host Ava Kris Tyson quits YouTube(YouTube, X)

MrBeast’s co-host breaks silence on grooming allegations

Tyson, a longtime collaborator of MrBeast and a key figure in one of the world's most subscribed YouTube channels boasting over 300 million followers has found herself at the center of a growing controversy. Tyson, who has been associated with MrBeast since 2012, has been accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 13-year-old when she was 20. In a recent statement, Tyson has strongly denied these allegations, claiming that even the alleged victim has refuted the claims.

“I would like to apologize for any of my past behaviour or comments if it hurt or offended anyone,” the first line of the statement read. “It was not my intent,” she continued.

In a follow-up tweet, the content creator wrote, “I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations, has vocally supported that they are false,” she said referring to the handle @LavaGS on X.

Ava Kris Tyson exits Mr Beast

“Given recent events, we have mutually decided that it’s best for me to permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health,” Ava wrote, announcing her departure from the long-standing relationship with James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson’s channel.

“Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of,” Lava earlier defended Tyson in a social media post.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, and Tyson's former spouse have both voiced their support for Tyson in response to the accusations, calling for an end to the mistreatment she is experiencing. The well-known social media personality, who has become a household name through viral stunts and challenges, came out as transgender last year. This announcement followed the revelation in March 2023 that Tyson and her wife had separated a year prior.

The accusations of grooming against Tyson were first brought to light in June, as detailed in a 45-minute video uploaded by the account Prism42 on YouTube, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Lava denies ‘grooming’ allegations

“Can you do me a favour and comment on these videos and tell them to stop spreading lies,” the now 20-year-old wrote on X. “This situation takes away from children who are actively being exploited every day online. I am not a victim of anything being claimed in these videos or at all,” he added calling the videos as “massive lies and twisting the truth.”