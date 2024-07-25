Gigi Hadid 'fuming' over Robert Pattinson's fiancée Suki Waterhouse's jabs at beau Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid is reportedly seething over remarks made by former pal Suki Waterhouse after the model-turned-actress made disparaging remarks about her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper. Sources close to Hadid reveal that tensions have escalated, leading to a fallout between the former friends. The supermodel is said to be particularly upset by Waterhouse's negative comments about the Oscar winner who once dated Pattinson's fiancée. Gigi Hadid upset over Suki Waterhouse's remarks on Bradley Cooper, leading to fallout between friends: Report

‘Major fallout’ between Gigi Hadid and Suki Waterhouse: Report

“They’ve fallen out, and there’s no indication that things will ever be the same for them,” a source told Life & Style. Gigi is rumoured to have been dating Bradley Cooper for some months now, and although the couple has not made their relationship public, they have been spotted together multiple times. “Gigi is totally team Bradley and taking this up as her own cause,” the insider added, stressing that “She isn’t about to let this go.”

Also read: Adidas says sorry to Bella Hadid and partners over Munich Olympics campaign after facing legal threat

Suki, who recently welcomed her first child with Robert Pattinson, dated Cooper in 2013 before breaking up in 2015, describing the split as a 'colossal heartbreak.' The 32-year-old, in a Vogue cover story interview in 2024, did not mince her words while recalling the 'dark and difficult' chapter of her 20s with the director."

The supermodel, who has reportedly been dating Cooper since October 2023, is said to be enraged that her former friend would depict the A Star Is Born actor so negatively.

Suki Waterhouse on her relationship with Bradley Cooper

“I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult,” the mother-to-be said in an interview in August. “and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating,” she said.

Also read: Prince Harry ‘hoping to join’ Indian Billionaire Anant Ambani’s wedding in UK because…

“It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life,” the new mom added.

Waterhouse previously painted a bleak picture of her romantic experiences in her twenties, describing them as “sadistic” and rooted in “fetishization.” While she has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of her split with the A-lister these comments have failed to set well with Gigi.

Gigi Hadid shares a daughter, Khai, with her former partner Zayn Malik. Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper co-parents his six-year-old daughter, Lea, with ex-partner Irina Shayk. As Gigi and Cooper’s relationship deepens, speculation about their engagement has intensified.