Adidas says sorry to Bella Hadid and partners over Munich Olympics campaign after facing legal threat

Adidas is once again in damage control mode, issuing a public apology over their controversial Munich Olympics campaign. Just three days after initial backlash, the German sportswear giant is extending its mea culpa. This time, they're acknowledging the unintended offence caused and expressing regret directly to their campaign partners, including supermodel Bella Hadid. Bella Hadid's Adidas campaign has put the brand in a world of woes and allegations

Adidas apologises to Bella Hadid and others over Munich campaign

Adidas issued a second apology on Sunday regarding their SL72 campaign, which referenced the 1972 Munich Olympics. The company acknowledged that despite removing pro-Palestinian model Bella Hadid, from the campaign, some continue to draw unintentional links between the ad and the tragic historical event. “Connections continue to be made to the terrible tragedy that occurred at the Munich Olympics due to our recent SL72 campaign,” the brand wrote.

“These connections are not meant and we apologise for any upset or distress caused to communities around the world,” they further added. For the unversed, The Munich Olympics are remembered for a tragic incident where 11 Israeli athletes were kidnapped and killed by the Palestinian terrorist group "Black September."

Stating that the mistake was entirely unintentional, the company extended their apology to “Bella Hadid, A$AP Nast, Jules Koundé, and others, for any negative impact on them” stressing that they “are revising the campaign.”

What is Adidas’ Munich campaign controversy?

The footwear brand landed in hot water after receiving backlash from Jewish groups and Israel for featuring supermodel Bella Hadid in its latest campaign for retro-styled sneakers. Adidas subsequently removed Hadid, who has Palestinian roots and has been a prominent advocate for Palestinian relief efforts. “We are aware that connections have been made to tragic historical events – though these are completely unintentional – and we apologize for any upset or distress caused,” a spokesperson for Adidas said in a statement sent to CNN on Friday.

The brand with global appeal also promised to revise the campaign and reinforce its belief in sport as a unifying force. We “will continue our efforts to champion diversity and equality in everything we do,” the company added.

Adidas in damage control mode

After getting rid of all Bella Hadid ads, the brand got a new round of backlash from pro-Palestinian groups. These groups alleged that the brand was engaging in silencing tactics against voices of Palestinian heritage and retaliating against Hadid in response to her heritage.

According to sources reported by TMZ, Bella Hadid has engaged the services of a legal representative to pursue legal action against the German brand. She expressed dissatisfaction with the company for failing to assume accountability and for conducting a detrimental marketing campaign.

Hadid, the daughter of Palestinian-American real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid, has consistently advocated for her heritage. She has made numerous public statements regarding the violence faced by Palestinians and the protracted conflict in Gaza.

“My heart is bleeding with pain from the trauma I am seeing unfold, as well as the generational trauma of my Palestinian blood,” she wrote back in October last year. “I mourn for the Israeli families that have been dealing with the pain and aftermath of October 7,” she added.