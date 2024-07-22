Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Opinion polls reveal game changing dynamics

New polls indicate that Kamala Harris's chances of winning against Donald Trump in the upcoming election are stronger than those of Joe Biden. With Biden stepping down and endorsing Harris landscape for Democrats is finally changing in favour. The Vice President has garnered strong backing from top Democratic donors who once pulled out after Biden’s debate disaster. From the public to Hollywood, support is extending for the potential nominee, but how is she actually faring in the game against the Republican nominee? Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted an invitation from CBS News to debate former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick this summer. (AP )

Kamala Harris' chances to win against Trump ‘better than Biden’

Although a new poll reflecting Biden’s withdrawal has not yet been conducted, surveys taken after his poorly received debate performance show that Kamala Harris's polling numbers are comparable to or slightly better than Biden’s against Republican nominee Donald Trump. This was before she emerged as the clear frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Even though Biden usually lagged behind Trump in the polls, Harris's game has been getting a bit better. In some instances, she even leads Trump. Additionally, Harris has outperformed other potential Democratic replacement candidates in recent polls.

A nationwide Fox News survey done after the debate found Donald Trump in the lead with just one point more than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris among people who voted. The numbers showed Trump at 49%, right on Biden's 48%, and the same 49% versus Harris's 48%.

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll

Many believe that Donald Trump has only hurt his own chances by relentlessly attacking Biden’s cognitive health and calling for his resignation, as Harris’s prospects seem to be improving. Recent polls reveal that Harris is slightly ahead of Biden by 1 or 2 points in some surveys, but she still lags behind Trump in crucial matchups.

A recent poll by CBS/YouGov last week showed that the Vice President was in the lead. Trump was ahead of Harris by three points (51%-48%) and Biden by five points (52%-47%)

On the other hand, a July Economist/YouGov poll suggested that Biden might lose to Trump by just a few points, 41% to 43%, and Harris would do even worse, losing 39% to 44%. This was before Biden faced increasing pressure to step down.

More recently, a Reuters poll done after Trump’s shooting attempt showed that Biden and Harris were neck and neck with Trump. But, a lot of people think Biden is too old to be doing his job in government, with 69% of those polled feeling that way.

Harris outperforms Trump among black voters

In the latest New York Times/Siena College poll for Pennsylvania and Virginia, Kamala Harris edged out Joe Biden by 2 points among likely voters in both states. However, the most striking contrast appears in an NBC poll, where Harris shines brightly. The Vice President, known for her Indian heritage, has made a notable impact among Black voters, leading Trump by a staggering 64 points (78% to 14%), compared to Biden’s 57-point lead (69% to 12%).

As per Forbes, a Democratic polling firm discovered that Harris was leading the former president by 42% to 41% (with a 3.1% margin of error) in a poll that came out on July 9.