Did The Simpsons predict Kamala Harris would be US president? Stunning theories float

It is being said that The Simpsons predicted more than 20 years ago that Kamala Harris would be the president of the United States. In an episode that aired in 2000, Lisa Simpson was shown to be the first female president of the US. Did The Simpsons predict Kamala Harris would be US president? (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP, @AlJean/X)

Lisa is seen in Season 11, Episode 17, lamenting the budget crisis "President Trump" left behind that she now has to deal with. She is seen wearing a purple pantsuit and pearl necklace which are eerily similar to what Harris wore during the 2021 inauguration.

An X post by the account Shadow of Ezra shared a post about the prediction, writing, “The 17th episode of the 11th season of The Simpsons shows Lisa Simpson as the first female president of the United States, dressed similarly to Kamala Harris at Joe Biden's inauguration. This episode, which aired in 2000, strongly suggests that real estate mogul Donald Trump became president and left behind a budget crisis for Lisa to handle.”

Al Jean, the writer and executive producer of The Simpsons, shared a post saying, “.@TheSimpsons “prediction” I’m proud to be a part of.”

Joe Biden drops out and endorses Kamala Harris

This comes as Joe Biden on Sunday, July 21, announced that he is ending his candidacy. He endorsed Kamala Harris, saying, “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Hours later, Harris shared a statement saying in part that she is “honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.” “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. “We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win,” Harris wrote.