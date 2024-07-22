White House reveals agenda items Joe Biden plans to complete before stepping down

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates has touted the remaining agenda items Joe Biden plans to complete hours after the president dropped out of the race. Bates showered Biden with praises. White House reveals agenda items Joe Biden plans to complete (AP)

What will Joe Biden focus on for the rest of his term?

“President Biden inherited an economy in freefall, a skyrocketing violent crime rate, and alliances in tatters from his predecessor. He turned that around to deliver the strongest economic growth in the world and the lowest violent crime rate in nearly 50 years, while making NATO bigger than ever,” Bates told New York Post in a statement.

“He looks forward to finishing his term and delivering more historic results for the American people. That includes continuing to lower costs, create jobs, and protect Social Security while standing against the MAGAnomics agenda that would worsen inflation and drive us into recession. And he’ll keep fighting to protect Americans’ freedoms from radical abortion bans and attacks on the rule of law,” he added.

This statement comes just days after he dismissed speculation that Biden would be dropping out. “That is not happening, period,” he told NBC News last week, adding that “the individuals making those claims are not speaking for his family or his team — and they will be proven wrong. Keep the faith.”

Biden announced on Sunday, July 21, that he is ending his candidacy and endorsed Kamala Harris shortly after. This comes after the president faced mounting calls to resign for the greater good, following his disastrous presidential debate performance against Donald Trump.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden, 81, wrote as he resigned.

“And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he added.